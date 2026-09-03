Ole Miss uses balanced attack to knock off Ohio State

Ole Miss didn’t waste any time settling into the Allstate Big Ten/SEC Challenge.

The Rebels opened the two‑day swing in Norman with a steady, confident 3-1 win over Ohio State, the kind of match that showed both their depth and their ability to adjust when things get sideways.

They had control early. Ole Miss jumped out to a 7-3 lead in the first set behind a balanced attack, but Ohio State pushed back hard and briefly took a 22-20 lead. That’s when freshman Jaidyn Hartsfield stepped in and changed the tone of the match.

Feeling all the feels after tonight's win 😮‍💨 #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/2nQyVJSSEZ — Ole Miss Volleyball (@OleMissVB) September 3, 2026

She delivered three kills during a 5-0 run that flipped the set and gave the Rebels a 25-22 win. It was the first sign that Ole Miss had answers ready when momentum swung.

The second set was the opposite story. Ole Miss led 6-4, then unraveled. Errors piled up, the offense dipped to a .069 clip, and Ohio State stretched the lead to 20-11 before closing it out 25-17. It was one of those stretches where the Rebels looked stuck between gears, and the Buckeyes took full advantage.

The response in the third set was exactly what coach Bre Henry would want. Shayla Meyer got rolling early, and Bella Bonanno’s serve turned into a long, steady run that broke the set open. Meyer stacked kills and a block, Tenesyn Frye added a swing, and the lead ballooned to 19-12.

How ya feeling Coach Bre ⁉️ #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/t60Te2l7RN — Ole Miss Volleyball (@OleMissVB) September 3, 2026

Ohio State cut it to three, but Jorda Crook took over late and Cameron Bradley finished the set with a service ace to lock in a 25-17 win.

From there, Ole Miss played like a team that had already learned its lesson. Bradley opened the fourth set with another ace, and the Rebels built a 7-3 lead they never surrendered.

Nina Moorer added key swings, Bradley kept piling up aces, and Bonanno delivered back‑to‑back aces to stretch the margin. Ohio State made a late push, but Ole Miss closed it out 25-22 to finish the match.

Crook led the way with 15 kills and seven digs. Meyer and Hartsfield each added 13 kills, and Bradley anchored the defense with 21 digs and three aces.

Henry also picked up the 50th win of her coaching career, a milestone that fit neatly into a performance where her team looked both experienced and comfortable in tight moments.

Ole Miss moves on to Washington next, closing out the Challenge on Thursday at 3 p.m. on SECN+.