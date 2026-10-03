Jorda Crook hits milestone as Ole Miss stays unbeaten in SEC play

Ole Miss finally got back home after nearly a month on the road, and the Rebels made the most of it.

They beat Missouri 3-1 on Friday night at Gillom, moved to 2-0 in SEC play, and watched one of their stars hit a milestone that says a lot about where this program is headed.

The night belonged to Jorda Crook, who reached 1,000 career kills and did it in a match that demanded every bit of Ole Miss’ composure.

Missouri pushed, Ole Miss answered, and Crook’s moment landed right in the middle of a win that felt like another step forward.

The Rebels looked sharp from the start. The first set turned into an early showcase for Melia Johnson, who stacked six kills and helped Ole Miss build a cushion it never gave back.

The offense was balanced, the rhythm was steady, and Johnson closed the frame with a kill that set the tone for the night.

The second set was tighter, but Ole Miss handled the swings. Johnson kept scoring, Shayla Meyer steadied the attack, and once the Rebels pulled even at 17-17, they took control.

Keirstyn Carlton chipped in a key kill late, and Crook finished the job with the set‑clincher to put Ole Miss up 2-0.

Missouri didn’t fade. The Tigers grabbed momentum in the third set and stretched the lead to 20-13 before Ole Miss made a push.

Ryea Jackson’s ace sparked a small run, but Missouri held on and forced a fourth. It was the kind of moment where a team either tightens up or responds.

Ole Miss responded.

The fourth set looked like a team that had settled back into its home court.

Meyer and Jackson kept the pressure on with strong serving, and Meyer delivered back‑to‑back kills when Missouri tied things at 16-16. From there, the Rebels took over.

A 7-2 run pushed the lead to 23-18, Meyer added an ace, and Ole Miss closed the night with the final two points to finish off a 25-20 win.

It wasn’t perfect, but it was convincing.

It was also the kind of match that shows why Ole Miss feels good about where it’s going. Crook’s milestone was the headline, but the depth behind her — Johnson, Meyer, Carlton, Jackson — made the difference.

The Rebels are 2-0 in the SEC and back at Gillom again on Sunday to host Vanderbilt.

After a long stretch away from home, they’re settling in at the right time.