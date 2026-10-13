Ole Miss may have found its next great left tackle in Terez Davis

At Ole Miss, the left tackle position carries a little more history than it does at most schools.

When people hear “blindside” in Oxford, they do not just think about protecting a quarterback’s back.

They think about Michael Oher, whose journey inspired The Blind Side and forever tied the position to Ole Miss football lore.

Since Oher’s time, several talented tackles have anchored the Rebels’ offensive line. Laremy Tunsil became one of the program’s all-time greats before starring in the NFL. More recently, Diego Pounds helped provide stability on the edge.

Five games into the season, Terez Davis is making a strong case to be the next name in that conversation.

Back in July, Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding offered a bold assessment of Davis during SEC Media Days.

“Terez Davis is playing as good at left tackle right now that I can remember anybody playing, to be honest with you,” Golding said on Monday.

Through five games, the numbers support the praise.

Davis has surrendered no sacks, one quarterback hit and just four hurries across 205 pass-blocking snaps. His five total pressures allowed are tied for sixth among offensive tackles, while his 98.7 pass-blocking efficiency rating ranks fifth among SEC tackles.

Those statistics speak to more than talent. They speak to consistency, the quality coaches covet most from the player responsible for protecting a quarterback’s blind side.

It is exactly what Ole Miss hoped it was getting when Davis transferred from Maryland after the spring of 2025. The former Freshman All-American arrived with an impressive résumé, but his first season in Oxford was interrupted by injuries that limited his impact.

The version of Davis Ole Miss is seeing now looks much different.

Healthy again this spring, he quickly established himself as the answer at left tackle. More importantly, he convinced coaches his development was about more than getting healthy.

Golding said the transformation became apparent long before the season started.

“To me, I just saw the change in the spring, the summer and the mindset,” Golding said. “Very few guys have that pro mindset and come in every day with a chip on their shoulder and go to work and take hard coaching and work extremely hard and say, ‘Yes, sir,’ and ask really good questions.”

For Golding, the physical tools were always there.

The difference was how Davis approached his work.

“He’s got that nasty streak that you love in a lineman,” Golding said. “He’s nasty. He’s explosive. He’s got really good feet.”

Those traits show up every Saturday.

Pass protection is often the easiest thing to measure for a tackle, but Davis’ athleticism has been equally important in the run game. Golding pointed to his ability to redirect, climb to the second level and complete combination blocks that help spring explosive runs.

A left tackle’s best moments often go unnoticed. If no one is talking about the edge rushers, it usually means the player wearing No. 55 is doing his job.

That has been the story of Davis through five games.

His emergence also reflects broader progress along the offensive line.

Following Ole Miss’ win over Vanderbilt, Golding noted that all five starting offensive linemen were named players of the game, the first time that had happened this season. While Davis has become the headliner of the group, his success is part of a unit beginning to find cohesion and confidence.

Still, the spotlight naturally falls on the left tackle.

At Ole Miss, it always has.

The position comes with expectations shaped by history and reinforced by some of the best offensive linemen to wear a Rebels uniform. Five games do not put Davis in the company of Oher or Tunsil. There is still a lot of football left to play.

But through the first month of the season, he looks every bit like the next standout entrusted with protecting the blind side in Oxford.

And right now, there may be no bigger compliment than what Golding offered at the end of his evaluation.

“I would say right now he’s playing elite football.”

The Rebels have spent years turning left tackles into household names. Through five games, Davis is looking more and more like the next one.