Intended for Good Returns to Ole Miss for Homecoming

OXFORD, Miss. — Former Ole Miss student-athletes, mental health professionals and local wellness organizations will come together during Homecoming weekend for a free community event focused on mental health, resilience and support.

Intended for Good will return to Oxford on Sunday, Oct. 18, at the SJB Pavilion on the University of Mississippi campus.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with a Health & Wellness Fair featuring local mental health providers, wellness organizations, community resources and fitness studios. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet directly with organizations serving individuals and families throughout the Oxford-Lafayette-University community.

A special program beginning at 2 p.m. will feature former Ole Miss student-athletes and local mental health professionals discussing mental health, resilience, identity, adversity and the importance of having a strong support system.

David Kellum, longtime “Voice of the Rebels,” will help kick off the program.

Elizabeth Fikes will lead a panel featuring former Ole Miss student-athletes Kyla McLaurin, C.J. Moore and Joseph “JoJo” Tann, along with Dr. Nick McAfee, psychologist and director of the William Magee Center.

This year’s event will also mark the launch of Rebel Hope Alliance, a new initiative designed to provide lifelong mental health resources to former Ole Miss student-athletes and their immediate families.

The program is intended to ensure that support for members of the Rebel family continues long after their college athletic careers have ended.

Intended for Good, an initiative of the Stonewater Council for Youth, works to encourage conversations about mental health, reduce stigma and connect individuals and families with resources and support.

The event is free and open to the public. Ole Miss students, alumni, families and other members of the community are encouraged to attend.

Adding a little Homecoming flavor to the afternoon, Connie’s Chicken will provide vouchers for a free chicken biscuit and doughnut to the first 1,000 attendees.

Blackburn Group and Connie’s Chicken are among the community partners and sponsors supporting the event.

The Health & Wellness Fair begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at the SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss, with the main program beginning at 2 p.m.