Ole Miss is unlocking everything Deuce Alexander can do

Ask Deuce Alexander who the fastest player on Ole Miss’ roster is and the answer comes without hesitation.

Himself.

“Never played on a team with anybody faster than me,” Alexander said at Tuesday’s media availability.

There’s confidence in that answer, but there is also a track record behind it. Speed has always been Alexander’s calling card. From his early days being trained by his father to his college career at Wake Forest and now Ole Miss, outrunning defenders has never been a problem.

What’s different this season is how the Rebels are using that speed.

For the first time in his college career, Alexander looks like a player operating in an offense designed to showcase every part of his game.

“It’s been great, man,” Alexander said. “Just knowing over the years I could have been showcasing this. But I’m just glad this year I’m able to showcase my talents and just show the world and everybody what I can do.”

The obvious place to start is with new offensive coordinator John David Baker.

When asked what makes Baker’s system a better fit than previous offenses, Alexander’s answer was revealing.

“He just likes to move me around a lot more,” Alexander said. “Just likes to let me showcase my speed.”

That sounds simple enough, but it’s a significant change.

Alexander is no longer just lining up at receiver and waiting for targets. Baker has moved him around the formation and found different ways to get the ball in his hands. Against Vanderbilt, Alexander even took touches out of the backfield, forcing defenders to account for him in ways they hadn’t before.

The touchdown that helped spark Ole Miss against Vanderbilt was a perfect example.

Most people saw the speed. Alexander saw the preparation.

“Just trusting my speed and trusting Trinidad to put it in a spot for me to be able to catch and run,” he said. “We worked that during practice.”

That’s the part that often gets overlooked.

Speed may finish the play, but preparation starts it.

And if you ask Alexander, speed isn’t even the most important part of being a successful receiver.

“It’s very important because playing wide receiver is all about creating separation,” Alexander said of route running. “If you can’t create separation at this level, you’re not going to be able to create it at the next level.”

For a player known for his explosiveness, it’s an answer that says a lot about how he views the position.

Anybody can see a long touchdown. Fewer people notice the details that create those opportunities in the first place.

Alexander said he spent the offseason working on route running with his father, who has trained him since he was 4 years old. The focus was on cuts, breaks and the small technical details that allow receivers to create space before their speed ever becomes a factor.

That’s part of why this year’s breakout feels different.

Yes, Alexander is running away from defenders. But he’s also becoming a more complete receiver.

“And I’m not done,” Alexander said. “You haven’t seen anything yet.”

That’s an ambitious statement from a player already enjoying a breakout season.

Then again, Alexander has always believed he could do more than simply run fast. Through five games, Ole Miss is finally giving him the chance to prove it.