Four Ole Miss players earn recognition in Mel Kiper’s 2027 NFL Draft rankings

Ole Miss landed multiple mentions when ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first Big Board for the 2027 NFL Draft, with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive tackle Will Echoles leading the way.

Kiper unveiled his first rankings of the draft cycle this week after evaluating roughly half of the 2026 college football season, stressing that the list is not a mock draft but rather his personal ranking of the top prospects in the class based on film study and feedback from around the NFL.

For Ole Miss, the headline is Chambliss checking in at No. 6 overall.

The senior quarterback has helped drive one of the nation’s most productive offenses through five games, completing 70.1% of his passes for 1,435 yards, 11 touchdowns and four interceptions while adding 147 rushing yards and five scores on the ground. His placement inside Kiper’s top 10 puts him among the most highly regarded quarterback prospects in the country entering the second half of the season.

Chambliss wasn’t the only Rebel to earn a prominent ranking.

Echoles landed at No. 16 overall after a strong start to the year in the middle of Ole Miss’ defensive front. Through five games, the defensive tackle has recorded 13 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, a half-sack, nine pressures, six run stops and one pass breakup.

Two other Rebels also received recognition from Kiper. Running back Kewan Lacy was ranked as the No. 3 running back in the 2027 draft class, while Lucas Carneiro earned the distinction of being Kiper’s top-ranked kicker.

With four Ole Miss players drawing attention from one of the draft industry’s most recognizable evaluators, the Rebels are well represented on Kiper’s first look at the 2027 class.

Here’s what Kiper had to say about Chambliss and Echoles.

Kiper on Trinidad Chambliss…

“A lot will be made about Chambliss’ smaller frame and the fact that he’ll be 25 years old before the 2027 NFL season even begins, but he’s the ultimate point guard at the quarterback position. I’m really impressed with his pocket presence and mobility, and the mechanics are sound. Chambliss puts zip on his passes with a nice tight spiral and avoids turnovers (seven career picks). And he’s a playmaker who sees the field well, often relying on his legs to pick up first downs — or score. Chambliss has 13 rushing TDs over the past two seasons.

“Since transferring in from (Ferris State) and taking over for Austin Simmons early last season, Chambliss has played his best on the brightest stages. He always seems to respond when he’s challenged. He’s a real leader on offense.”

Kiper on Will Echoles…

“NFL teams love penetrating, disruptive interior defensive linemen, and Echoles gets into opponents’ backfields on a consistent basis. He had 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2025, and while the sacks haven’t really come yet in 2026, he’s causing headaches for QBs with nine pressures. Echoles is explosive and can beat double-teams with his high effort level. He’s also very effective in lateral pursuit. And I like his professional approach to the game.”