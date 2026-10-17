Ole Miss vs. Missouri: Everything to know before Saturday’s top-15 showdown

Saturday’s matchup has all the ingredients of one of the biggest games in Oxford so far this season.

No. 9 Ole Miss welcomes No. 13 Missouri to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with both teams sitting at 2-1 in SEC play and looking to strengthen their position in the conference race.

From key players and injury updates to the weather forecast, betting odds, uniform combination and HottyToddy.com staff predictions, here’s everything you need to know before kickoff.

The Opponent: No. 13 Missouri

No. 13 Missouri enters Saturday’s game with a 5-1 record and plenty of momentum after consecutive victories over Florida and Texas A&M. The Tigers have outscored those opponents 72-23 since suffering their only loss at Mississippi State.

Eli Drinkwitz’s offense revolves around running back Jamal Roberts, who leads the SEC with 828 rushing yards and ranks second nationally. Roberts has rushed for 433 yards and five touchdowns over the last two games, making him the biggest concern for an Ole Miss defense allowing 176.4 rushing yards per game.

Former Rebel Austin Simmons has provided balance at quarterback, throwing for 1,434 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception. Another former Rebel, Cayden Lee, leads the SEC with 42 receptions for 616 yards, while Donovan Olugbode has six touchdown catches.

Missouri’s defense may be even more imposing. The Tigers allow just 78.3 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the SEC and eighth nationally. They’ve surrendered only 69 combined rushing yards against Florida and Texas A&M.

However, Missouri is more vulnerable through the air, ranking 11th in the SEC in passing defense while allowing 224.2 yards per game. That could provide Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss an opportunity to exploit the Tigers’ biggest defensive weakness.

Weather Report

A week after a remnants of Hurricane Isaias made an appearance, Saturday’s game in Oxford should be nearly-ideal weather conditions.

The forecast according to the National Weather Service is a simple one. “Sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind around 15 mph.”

Ole Miss Uniforms

Helmet: Realtree

Jersey: Red

Pants: Gray

How to Watch: No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss

Who: No. 13 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) at No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 2-1 SEC)

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Missouri leads the all-time series 7-1

Last Meeting: Missouri 38, Ole Miss 27 (2019)

Last time out, Rebels: def. Vanderbilt, 52-17

Last time out, Tigers: def. Texas A&M, 27-6

Missouri

Out

S #18 JaDon Blair

RB #21 Malae Fonoti

RB #29 Ahmad Hardy

OL #54 Josh Atkins

OL #58 Khalief Canty Jr.

TE #88 Gavin Hoffman

Questionable

LB #6 Jeremiah Beasley

TE #87 Brett Norfleet

Probable

LB #0 Robert Woodyard Jr.

S #15 Santana Banner

WR #19 Cayden Lee

EDG #19 Darris Smith

OL #70 Cayden Green

DT #90 Sterling Webb

Ole Miss

Out

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

RB #36 Ja’Michael Jones

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #70 Jalan Chapman

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

OL #77 Enoch Wangoy

Questionable

S #19 MJ Preston

TE #80 Hayden Bradley

Probable

CB #8 Antonio Kite

S #31 Ladarian Clardy

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Missouri: +5.5 (-114)

Ole Miss: -5.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Missouri: +168

Ole Miss: -205

Total

Over: 58.5 (-108)

Under: 58.5 (-112)

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 31, Missouri 27. This game may mean more for Ole Miss coach Pete Golding than Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. Leave out the transfer history recently between the two schools, but this is one without the emotion, first-game jitters or just flat ignoring like they had in the first three games. Vanderbilt showed what the Rebels can do and now they have to follow it up. Just hope Kewan Lacy stays in one piece for the entire game to counter the Tigers’ running game. Ole Miss can’t let Missouri jump out and try to sit on a lead with their running game. That’s why I’m thinking Golding’s defensive background is going to come into play a little bit in this game. But it probably won’t be a repeat of last week’s game.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 45, Missouri 32. Fans looking for a fast-moving game should love this one. Ole Miss will try to run the ball, especially if Kewan Lacy stays healthy the entire game. Missouri will run the game with what I expect to a level of success closer to what Florida had than Vanderbilt had. If that was the only consideration to make, this prediction would favor the Tigers. But there are other factors, mostly Trinidad Chambliss. That’s the game-changing factor to me. Missouri might be able to stop the ground game, but it won’t stop Chambliss.

Nina Houndshell

Ole Miss 43, Missouri 35. There is something about Oxford and Vaught-Hemingway Stadium that doesn’t get enough credit. The Rebels’ home field advantage is real, and I believe it will have a major part to play in this game. This is a homecoming game not only for Ole Miss, but for the former players that have found success with this Missouri team. However, I don’t believe they’re walking into a hostile environment, as Lane Kiffin did. There definitely was a sting when Cayden Lee’s departure was announced, but many fans believed it was in Austin Simmons’ best interest to transfer, because Chambliss has proven himself to be one of the best players in the nation. As long as the Ole Miss defense can control Jamal Roberts the game is theirs. I’m siding with Vegas on this, I do think it’s gonna be a shoot out.

EA College Football 27 Simulation