HottyToddy.com staff predicts No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss

After a statement win over Vanderbilt, Ole Miss returns home looking to keep the momentum rolling against a Missouri team that presents a very different challenge.

The HottyToddy.com staff expects points, plenty of offense and a close game deep into the fourth quarter, but all three pick the Rebels to protect home turf.

Here are this week’s predictions for Ole Miss vs. Missouri.

HottyToddy.com Staff Picks

Andy Hodges

Ole Miss 31, Missouri 27. This game may mean more for Ole Miss coach Pete Golding than Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz. Leave out the transfer history recently between the two schools, but this is one without the emotion, first-game jitters or just flat ignoring like they had in the first three games. Vanderbilt showed what the Rebels can do and now they have to follow it up. Just hope Kewan Lacy stays in one piece for the entire game to counter the Tigers’ running game. Ole Miss can’t let Missouri jump out and try to sit on a lead with their running game. That’s why I’m thinking Golding’s defensive background is going to come into play a little bit in this game. But it probably won’t be a repeat of last week’s game.

Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss 45, Missouri 32. Fans looking for a fast-moving game should love this one. Ole Miss will try to run the ball, especially if Kewan Lacy stays healthy the entire game. Missouri will run the game with what I expect to a level of success closer to what Florida had than Vanderbilt had. If that was the only consideration to make, this prediction would favor the Tigers. But there are other factors, mostly Trinidad Chambliss. That’s the game-changing factor to me. Missouri might be able to stop the ground game, but it won’t stop Chambliss.

Nina Houndshell

Ole Miss 43, Missouri 35. There is something about Oxford and Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium that doesn’t get enough credit. The Rebels’ home field advantage is real, and I believe it will have a major part to play in this game. This is a homecoming game not only for Ole Miss, but for the former players that have found success with this Missouri team. However, I don’t believe they’re walking into a hostile environment, as Lane Kiffin did. There definitely was a sting when Cayden Lee’s departure was announced, but many fans believed it was in Austin Simmons’ best interest to transfer, because Chambliss has proven himself to be one of the best players in the nation. As long as the Ole Miss defense can control Jamal Roberts the game is theirs. I’m siding with Vegas on this, I do think it’s gonna be a shoot out.