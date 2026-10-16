Ole Miss-Missouri injury update: Key players’ statuses heading into Saturday

The most important news from this week’s Student-Athlete Availability Reports for No. 13 Missouri at No. 9 Ole Miss was included in the initial report with Rebels defensive back Edwin Joseph listed as out for Saturday’s matchup.
Since then, there hasn’t been much movement on either side, and Thursday night’s updated report was largely status quo.
The only notable change for Ole Miss was reserve offensive lineman Enoch Wangoy being added to the out list. While Wangoy has not been a regular contributor this season, his addition pushes the Rebels’ total number of unavailable players to nine. Injuries have tested depth charts across the SEC all season, and Ole Miss is no exception. Fortunately for the Rebels, most of the players listed as out have been absent for several weeks, allowing the coaching staff time to adjust rotations and personnel packages.
Ole Miss also continues to have just one player listed as questionable in tight end Hayden Bradley, while defensive backs Antonio Kite, MJ Preston and Ladarian Clardy remain listed as probable. If those three are able to play, it would help offset some of the losses in the secondary caused by Joseph and Nascar McCoy being unavailable.
Missouri’s report had six players listed as out, including running back Ahmad Hardy and safety JaDon Blair. Two more players are listed as doubtful, while linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. and defensive tackle Sterling Webb remain questionable.
Perhaps the most interesting names on Missouri’s report are former Ole Miss players Austin Simmons and Cayden Lee. Both are listed as probable entering the weekend and appear to be trending toward availability for Saturday’s game. It would not be surprising to see either player removed from the report on Friday or prior to kickoff as Missouri prepares for one of the SEC’s featured matchups this weekend.
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Missouri
Out
- S #18 JaDon Blair
- RB #21 Malae Fonoti
- RB #29 Ahmad Hardy
- OL #54 Josh Atkins
- OL #58 Khalief Canty Jr.
- TE #88 Gavin Hoffman
Doubtful
- LB #6 Jeremiah Beasley
- TE #87 Brett Norfleet
Questionable
- LB #0 Robert Woodyard Jr.
- DT #90 Sterling Webb
Probable
- EDG #10 Daeden Hopkins
- QB #13 Austin Simmons
- S #15 Santana Banner
- WR #19 Cayden Lee
- EDG #19 Darris Smith
- CB #20 Cameron Keys
- OL #70 Cayden Green
Ole Miss
Out
- WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup
- S #14 Edwin Joseph
- LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.
- WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
- RB #36 Ja’Michael Jones
- S #46 Nascar McCoy
- OL #70 Jalan Chapman
- OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner
- OL #77 Enoch Wangoy
Questionable
- TE #80 Hayden Bradley
Probable
- CB #8 Antonio Kite
- S #19 MJ Preston
- S #31 Ladarian Clardy