Ole Miss follows dominant Missouri victory by flipping four-star tight end

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss is adding another highly rated prospect to its 2027 recruiting class, and this one comes all the way from California.

Four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards flipped his commitment from Cal to Ole Miss on Sunday, becoming the Rebels’ 23rd commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Ole Miss dominated Missouri 31-3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Head coach Pete Golding signaled the news Sunday with one of his trademark shark posts on social media.

Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California, had previously committed to Cal in May.

Ole Miss was among his original five finalists, joining Cal, Oregon, USC and Miami, before Edwards ultimately chose the Golden Bears.

Now, the Rebels have successfully brought him into their recruiting class.

Edwards is considered one of the nation’s top tight end prospects by multiple recruiting services.

According to 247Sports, Edwards ranks as the No. 14 tight end nationally and the No. 25 overall prospect in California. Rivals ranks him as the No. 157 overall prospect in its Rivals300, the nation’s fifth-best tight end and California’s No. 14 recruit.

Edwards becomes the second tight end committed to Ole Miss in the 2027 class, joining three-star Tennessee prospect Colton Johnson.

He also joins a growing group of offensive playmakers committed to the Rebels, including Alvin Mosley, Keegan Croucher, Miguel Whitley, Crews Jenkins and Tra’Von Hall.

With Edwards now in the fold, Ole Miss has 23 commitments in its 2027 class as Golding and his coaching staff continue building for the future.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class

  • EDGE Juelz Batiste, Edna Karr (La.)
  • QB Keegan Croucher, Baylor School (Tenn.)
  • LB Jeremiah Culpepper, Troup County (Ga.)
  • LB Jiyez Fleming, Oxford (Ala.)
  • OL Wade Ford, Oxford (Miss.)
  • WR Tra’Von Hall, Central Tuscaloosa (Ala.)
  • QB Crews Jenkins, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)
  • OL Antonio Keefer, Southwind (Tenn.)
  • S Darrell Mattison, Chicago Morgan Park (Ill.)
  • CB Taelyn Mayo, Lewisville (Texas)
  • OT Coderro McDaniel, Brookhaven (Miss.)
  • S Mason Moore, Baton Rogue (La.)
  • DL Marvin Nguetsop, St. Thomas More (Conn.)
  • DL Jamarkus Pittman, Memphis Academy (Tenn.)
  • DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County (Miss.)
  • EDGE Keysan Taylor, Rockford Guilford (Ill.)
  • WR Miguel Whitley, St. Augustine (La.)
  • OT Roman Womack, NE Mississippi CC

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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