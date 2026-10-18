Ole Miss follows dominant Missouri victory by flipping four-star tight end

Ole Miss is adding another highly rated prospect to its 2027 recruiting class, and this one comes all the way from California.

Four-star tight end Rahzario Edwards flipped his commitment from Cal to Ole Miss on Sunday, becoming the Rebels’ 23rd commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

The announcement came less than 24 hours after Ole Miss dominated Missouri 31-3 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Head coach Pete Golding signaled the news Sunday with one of his trademark shark posts on social media.

🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) October 18, 2026

Edwards, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound prospect from Grant Union High School in Sacramento, California, had previously committed to Cal in May.

Ole Miss was among his original five finalists, joining Cal, Oregon, USC and Miami, before Edwards ultimately chose the Golden Bears.

Now, the Rebels have successfully brought him into their recruiting class.

Edwards is considered one of the nation’s top tight end prospects by multiple recruiting services.

According to 247Sports, Edwards ranks as the No. 14 tight end nationally and the No. 25 overall prospect in California. Rivals ranks him as the No. 157 overall prospect in its Rivals300, the nation’s fifth-best tight end and California’s No. 14 recruit.

Edwards becomes the second tight end committed to Ole Miss in the 2027 class, joining three-star Tennessee prospect Colton Johnson.

He also joins a growing group of offensive playmakers committed to the Rebels, including Alvin Mosley, Keegan Croucher, Miguel Whitley, Crews Jenkins and Tra’Von Hall.

With Edwards now in the fold, Ole Miss has 23 commitments in its 2027 class as Golding and his coaching staff continue building for the future.

Ole Miss Football 2027 Signing Class