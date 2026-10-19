Miss Mississippi, TrueCare launch statewide school tour to tackle childhood literacy, health disparities

From Press Release:

TrueCare, in partnership with Miss Mississippi 2026 Jane Granberry, announced today that the Healthy Hearts, Bright Minds Tour will visit elementary schools across Mississippi this fall. This initiative will encourage children to read more, stay active, and build healthy habits.

The tour will make multiple stops from October through December, reaching students across the state. Each visit will bring together reading, movement and wellness in a hands-on classroom experience built around a simple message: healthy living starts with small, everyday choices.

At each school, Granberry will lead a reading activity and an interactive movement session during a program expected to last about 30 minutes and typically serve two grade levels. Each child will receive a book, jump rope, bookmark, water bottle and TrueCare sticker to help reinforce healthy habits after the visit.

“At TrueCare, we believe every child in Mississippi deserves the chance to grow up healthy, confident and ready to learn,” said Ashley Thompson, CEO of TrueCare. “The Healthy Hearts, Bright Minds Tour brings that commitment directly into our communities. By pairing reading with movement and healthy habits, we are showing children that caring for their minds and bodies goes hand in hand. We are proud to partner with Jane Granberry to share that message across the state.”

A Hattiesburg native and University of Mississippi M.B.A. candidate, Granberry was crowned Miss Mississippi in June 2026. She said the tour reflects the values she hopes to share with young Mississippians during her year of service.

“Growing up in Mississippi, I learned early how much a good book and an active, joyful childhood can shape who you become,” Granberry said. “I am excited to visit schools across our state and remind students that reading and staying active are not chores. They are gifts. If I can inspire even one child to pick up a book or get moving, this tour will be a success.”

The Healthy Hearts, Bright Minds Tour reflects TrueCare’s broader commitment to children’s health, literacy and health equity in communities across Mississippi. Following the final stop, TrueCare will share a statewide recap highlighting the total number of students reached, schools visited, items distributed and communities served. Members of the media will be invited to attend and cover some of the visits. Details on tour stops, dates and locations will be announced in the coming weeks.