Pete Golding, Steve Sarkisian take very different approaches to injury questions

Two of the best players in college football are dealing with injuries ahead of Saturday’s showdown between No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 19 Texas.

And the coaches overseeing their recoveries couldn’t have handled questions about those injuries much differently Monday.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding spent several minutes explaining how the Rebels are managing running back Kewan Lacy’s assortment of injuries, detailing everything from reduced practice workloads to the importance of maintaining ball security.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, meanwhile, practically scolded a reporter for asking about star edge rusher Colin Simmons.

“You’re gonna do this? You wanna waste your question on this right now?” Sarkisian responded. “I’m giving you a chance to change the question.”

When the reporter pointed out Simmons is an All-American and that speculation was circulating about his status, Sarkisian wasn’t interested.

“No. Wednesday night, guys. You guys will find out,” Sarkisian said. “What is that, around 7 o’clock, 7:15, something like that? There you go. I try to help you.”

Of course, there’s a reason people are asking.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Simmons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and isn’t expected to play Saturday against Ole Miss. His injury is considered week-to-week, according to the report.

Per ESPN sources, Texas’ Colin Simmons is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He’s not expected play this weekend against No. 7 Ole Miss and the injury is considered week-to-week. Orangebloods first reported high ankle sprain for Simmons. pic.twitter.com/OTGPVn8LD3 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 19, 2026

That would be a massive loss for the Longhorns.

Simmons has been one of the most disruptive defensive players in the country, recording 10.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss through six games. For perspective, Texas has recorded just 19 sacks as a team, meaning Simmons accounts for more than half of them.

His 5.5-sack performance against Tennessee earlier this season demonstrated just how much he can dominate a game.

For an Ole Miss offense averaging 444.5 yards per game, the possibility of facing Texas without its most dangerous pass rusher could make a substantial difference.

Golding certainly understands what Simmons brings to the Longhorns’ defense.

“The ability to pressure the quarterback with four with some elite guys up front, I think, has really played in their favor from a coverage standpoint,” Golding said.

Even without Simmons, Texas would remain a formidable defensive opponent. The Longhorns are allowing just 17.8 points and 106.3 rushing yards per game.

And that’s where Lacy’s situation becomes particularly interesting.

The Rebels’ leading running back has spent much of the season battling injuries, missing the Florida game entirely before returning against Vanderbilt and Missouri.

Despite playing in only five games, Lacy leads Ole Miss with 352 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

Golding acknowledged Monday that managing those injuries has become a weekly process, one that isn’t likely to change anytime soon.

“I think every week is going to be pretty similar with him,” Golding said. “You’ve got an experienced player that’s been in the system, so our responsibility throughout the week is making sure we’re protecting him and taking care of him. It’s not like he’s forgotten how to play football.”

It’s worth pointing out that the two coaches are dealing with different circumstances.

Lacy has already demonstrated he can play through some of his injuries, while Simmons reportedly faces an ankle injury serious enough to potentially keep him sidelined. Sarkisian also has every reason to avoid giving Ole Miss additional information before the conference’s midweek availability report.

But the contrast in how the two coaches approached the subject was striking.

Golding offered an explanation of how Ole Miss is managing its star player’s health. Sarkisian wouldn’t even entertain a discussion about his.

Neither coach owes the opposition a detailed medical report.

Still, Saturday’s matchup could be influenced considerably by which of these two stars can take the field — and how effective they can be when they get there.

For Ole Miss, having Lacy available would be important enough.

Having him available against a Texas defense potentially missing Simmons could be an even bigger advantage.