From open practice to Avengers Night, Ole Miss has big plans for basketball fans

With the start of the 2026-27 season approaching, Ole Miss women’s basketball is giving fans several opportunities this week to connect with the program while also unveiling its promotional schedule for nonconference play and the first three SEC home games.
The week begins Monday when single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for the Rebels’ nonconference home schedule and their first three conference home contests.
On Tuesday, Ole Miss will release its full promotional schedule across social media platforms and OleMissSports.com. The program’s annual Tipoff Party is scheduled for 6 p.m., though the event has already sold out.
Fans will get their first in-person look at coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Team 52 on Thursday during a free open practice at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. The practice begins at 2 p.m., with free parking available on the top level of the Pavilion parking garage. Fans in attendance can also enter to win prizes.
Earlier that day, members of Team 52 will assist with morning school drop-off activities at a local elementary school, with photos from the event shared on the team’s social media channels.
The Rebels also announced a promotional lineup that stretches from the Oct. 28 exhibition game against Lane College through SEC home matchups against Alabama and Missouri in January.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball 2026-27 Promotional Schedule
October 28th vs. Lane College (Exh.)
- Wear White
November 2nd vs. Alcorn State
- Kids Day
- Wear Powder
November 5th vs. North Alabama
- Home Opener
- Wear Red
- Schedule T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans
- Special Concessions Deal for Students
November 11th vs. Albany
- Military Appreciation
- Wear Navy
- Free Tickets for Veterans – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information
November 15th vs. Louisiana Tech
- Faculty & Staff Appreciation
- Wear White
- Group Rate Tickets for Faculty & Staff – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information
November 22nd vs. Alabama A&M
- Giving Thanks
- Wear Powder
- Is your group interested in attending? Email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information.
- Collecting canned food donations for Thanksgiving
November 29th vs. Memphis
- We Win, You Win
- Wear Red
- 2026 Campers get in free at the box office
- Post Game Free Throws (Kids 12 & under wearing appropriate footwear)
December 2nd vs. NC State
- ACC/SEC Challenge; Avengers Night
- Wear Powder
- Enter to win movie tickets
- Meet Superheroes!
- Rally Towel Giveaway
- Cape Giveaway
- Facepainter on the concourse
- Student Concessions Deal; Student T-shirts
- Family Pack – 4 tickets + $10 Concessions Voucher for $25
December 6th vs. ULM
- Teddy Bear Toss
- Wear White
- Post Game Kids Clinic
- Bring a Teddy Bear, get in free (one free entry per teddy bear)
December 12th vs. South Carolina State
- A Very Hotty Toddy Christmas
- Wear your best Christmas Sweater
- Ole Miss Cookie Cutter Giveaway
December 27th vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Angry Birds Day
- Wear Powder
- Post Game Family Photos on Craddock Court
- Enter to win Movie Tickets
December 31st vs. Oklahoma
- New Year’s Eve at the Pavilion
- Wear Navy
- Kids 12 & under get in free
- Ball Drop at Halftime
- Post Game Free Throws (Kids 12 & under wearing appropriate footwear)
January 11th vs. Alabama
- Local Heroes Night
- Wear Powder
- Free Tickets for First Responders – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information
January 14th vs. Missouri
- Stitch, Swish & Mahjong!
- Wear Red
- Enter to win Ole Miss Mahjong set from Marelle Mahjong
- Enter to win exclusive Ole Miss Needlepoint Canvas
The Rebels will officially open the exhibition slate on Oct. 28 against Lane College before beginning the regular season Nov. 2 against Alcorn State in Oxford.