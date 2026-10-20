From open practice to Avengers Night, Ole Miss has big plans for basketball fans

With the start of the 2026-27 season approaching, Ole Miss women’s basketball is giving fans several opportunities this week to connect with the program while also unveiling its promotional schedule for nonconference play and the first three SEC home games.

The week begins Monday when single-game tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. for the Rebels’ nonconference home schedule and their first three conference home contests.

On Tuesday, Ole Miss will release its full promotional schedule across social media platforms and OleMissSports.com. The program’s annual Tipoff Party is scheduled for 6 p.m., though the event has already sold out.

Fans will get their first in-person look at coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin’s Team 52 on Thursday during a free open practice at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion. The practice begins at 2 p.m., with free parking available on the top level of the Pavilion parking garage. Fans in attendance can also enter to win prizes.

Earlier that day, members of Team 52 will assist with morning school drop-off activities at a local elementary school, with photos from the event shared on the team’s social media channels.

The Rebels also announced a promotional lineup that stretches from the Oct. 28 exhibition game against Lane College through SEC home matchups against Alabama and Missouri in January.

October 28th vs. Lane College (Exh.)

Wear White

November 2nd vs. Alcorn State

Kids Day

Wear Powder

November 5th vs. North Alabama

Home Opener

Wear Red

Schedule T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 500 fans

Special Concessions Deal for Students

November 11th vs. Albany

Military Appreciation

Wear Navy

Free Tickets for Veterans – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information

November 15th vs. Louisiana Tech

Faculty & Staff Appreciation

Wear White

Group Rate Tickets for Faculty & Staff – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information

November 22nd vs. Alabama A&M

Giving Thanks

Wear Powder

Is your group interested in attending? Email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information.

Collecting canned food donations for Thanksgiving

November 29th vs. Memphis

We Win, You Win

Wear Red

2026 Campers get in free at the box office

Post Game Free Throws (Kids 12 & under wearing appropriate footwear)

December 2nd vs. NC State

ACC/SEC Challenge; Avengers Night

Wear Powder

Enter to win movie tickets

Meet Superheroes!

Rally Towel Giveaway

Cape Giveaway

Facepainter on the concourse

Student Concessions Deal; Student T-shirts

Family Pack – 4 tickets + $10 Concessions Voucher for $25

December 6th vs. ULM

Teddy Bear Toss

Wear White

Post Game Kids Clinic

Bring a Teddy Bear, get in free (one free entry per teddy bear)

December 12th vs. South Carolina State

A Very Hotty Toddy Christmas

Wear your best Christmas Sweater

Ole Miss Cookie Cutter Giveaway

December 27th vs. Mississippi Valley State

Angry Birds Day

Wear Powder

Post Game Family Photos on Craddock Court

Enter to win Movie Tickets

December 31st vs. Oklahoma

New Year’s Eve at the Pavilion

Wear Navy

Kids 12 & under get in free

Ball Drop at Halftime

Post Game Free Throws (Kids 12 & under wearing appropriate footwear)

January 11th vs. Alabama

Local Heroes Night

Wear Powder

Free Tickets for First Responders – email sportsmarketing@olemiss.edu for more information

January 14th vs. Missouri

Stitch, Swish & Mahjong!

Wear Red

Enter to win Ole Miss Mahjong set from Marelle Mahjong

Enter to win exclusive Ole Miss Needlepoint Canvas

The Rebels will officially open the exhibition slate on Oct. 28 against Lane College before beginning the regular season Nov. 2 against Alcorn State in Oxford.