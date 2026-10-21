The biggest Ole Miss-Texas advantage might be hiding in the trenches

One of the biggest advantages Ole Miss might have over Texas on Saturday isn’t at quarterback, running back or wide receiver. It’s along the offensive line.

Through six games, the Rebels have allowed just five sacks, one of the better marks in the SEC. That’s a stark contrast to Texas, which has surrendered 17 sacks while struggling to consistently protect quarterback Arch Manning.

It’s a difference that could become particularly important when the No. 7 Rebels travel to Austin to face the No. 19 Longhorns.

Texas has struggled with pass protection throughout the season, but those problems have become especially noticeable against SEC competition.

The Longhorns allowed six sacks in their 20-17 victory over Tennessee on Sept. 26, two in a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma and another five in last Saturday’s 27-24 loss to Florida.

That’s 13 sacks allowed in three games, more than twice the number Ole Miss has surrendered all season.

And it isn’t as though the Rebels’ offensive line has faced an easy schedule. Ole Miss has already played LSU, Florida, Vanderbilt and Missouri, with the offensive line allowing Trinidad Chambliss to operate one of the SEC’s most productive passing attacks.

Chambliss has thrown for 1,676 yards and 14 touchdowns, while the Rebels average 290.7 passing yards and 444.5 total yards per game.

The offensive line has also helped Ole Miss establish a more consistent rushing attack in recent weeks. Against Missouri, Kewan Lacy and Makhi Frazier each eclipsed 100 rushing yards as the Rebels finished with 257 yards on the ground.

That offensive balance could be important against a Texas defense that has been one of the nation’s best.

The Longhorns allow just 272.5 total yards and 17.8 points per game. They’ve also recorded 19 sacks and 46 tackles for loss.

However, there’s a significant question surrounding Texas’ most disruptive defender.

Star edge rusher Colin Simmons suffered a high ankle sprain during the Longhorns’ loss to Florida and is reportedly expected to miss Saturday’s game.

Simmons leads the nation with 10.5 sacks and has recorded an incredible 16 tackles for loss through six games.

To put his impact into perspective, Simmons accounts for more than 55% of Texas’ sacks and nearly 35% of its tackles for loss.

His potential absence would be a significant blow to a Texas defense that has often carried the Longhorns during their offensive struggles.

Without Simmons, defensive coordinator Will Muschamp would need additional production from the rest of his defensive front, particularly Maraad Watson, who has three sacks.

On the other side of the ball, Ole Miss’ defensive front has started to show improvement since its disastrous performance against Florida.

The Rebels have recorded five sacks and 13 tackles for loss in their past two games, including three sacks against Vanderbilt and two against Missouri.

Defensive end Blake Purchase has been particularly productive during that stretch, while defensive tackle Will Echoles has also become an increasingly disruptive presence.

Texas’ offensive-line struggles could provide another opportunity for that group to make an impact.

Of course, the Longhorns remain talented enough to overcome those concerns. Texas defeated Ohio State earlier this season and has a defense capable of shutting down even productive offenses.

But if Ole Miss can continue protecting Chambliss while generating pressure on Manning, the Rebels could have an advantage in one of the most important areas of Saturday’s matchup.