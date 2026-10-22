Where to watch former Ole Miss players in NFL Week 7

As Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off, Ole Miss continues to be well represented across the league, with former Rebels making impacts on both sides of the ball.

From established stars like D.K. Metcalf and Evan Engram to a growing group of rookies and young contributors, more than 20 former Ole Miss players are on active rosters this week.

Here’s a look at when and where Rebels around the NFL will be in action this weekend, along with how they’ve performed so far this season.

Thursday

New England Patriots at Chicago Bears | 7:15 p.m. | Prime

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Season stats: Five games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Season stats: Six receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns in two games.

Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Season stats: 30 receptions for 318 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | Fox

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 82 yards and no touchdowns.

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack.

Cleveland Browns at Tennessee Titans | Noon | CBS

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Season stats: 15 total tackles (eight solo), one sack and one pass defended.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings | Noon | CBS

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Season stats: Two total tackles, with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Season stats: Five total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Season stats: 13 receptions for 178 yards and no touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Noon | CBS

n/a

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers | Noon | Fox

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Season stats: 12 total tackles (nine solo), three sacks and three tackles for loss.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens | Noon | CBS

Bengals

#52 Cedric Johnson, DE

Season stats: Eight total tackles (four solo) and two sacks.

Ravens

#95 Tavius Robinson, OLB

Season stats: 18 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

New York Giants at Houston Texans | Noon | Fox

n/a

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Season stats: 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Season stats: 13 total tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Cardinals

#31 Wydett Williams Jr., S

Season stats: Seven total tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in five games.

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Season stats: Six games played, including two starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

n/a

Los Angeles Rams at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Season stats: Two solo tackles in two games, with no sacks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Monday

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN/ABC

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Season stats: One reception for four yards and no touchdowns.

Bye Weeks

Buffalo Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Season stats: Eight receptions for 36 yards and one touchdown.

Los Angeles Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Season stats: 15 receptions for 225 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Washington Commanders

Jacksonville Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Season stats: n/a

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad