Ole Miss vs. Texas: Full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27

Can No. 7 Ole Miss keep its momentum rolling against No. 19 Texas in Austin? We’re getting an early look at Saturday night’s SEC showdown with a full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27!

Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels enter the matchup at 5-1, fresh off a dominant 31-3 victory over Missouri. Meanwhile, Arch Manning and the Longhorns (4-2) are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

Can Chambliss and Kewan Lacy lead Ole Miss to another big SEC victory, or will Manning and Texas defend their home turf?

Watch the simulation to find out!