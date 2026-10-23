Ole Miss vs. Texas: Full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27

BY Taylor Hodges

Can No. 7 Ole Miss keep its momentum rolling against No. 19 Texas in Austin? We’re getting an early look at Saturday night’s SEC showdown with a full-game simulation in EA Sports College Football 27!

Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels enter the matchup at 5-1, fresh off a dominant 31-3 victory over Missouri. Meanwhile, Arch Manning and the Longhorns (4-2) are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida.

Can Chambliss and Kewan Lacy lead Ole Miss to another big SEC victory, or will Manning and Texas defend their home turf?

Watch the simulation to find out!

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs Auburn11:45 AM
SEC Network
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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