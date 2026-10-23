Texas to face Ole Miss without nation’s leading sacker Colin Simmons

Texas will be without one of the nation’s most disruptive defensive players Saturday when No. 19 Texas hosts No. 7 Ole Miss in Austin.

Star edge rusher Colin Simmons has officially been ruled out, according to the latest SEC student-athlete availability report. The Longhorns could also be without their leading rusher, Hollywood Smothers, who was downgraded to doubtful.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss received some encouraging news along its offensive line, but two starters remain questionable.

Simmons’ absence is arguably the most significant development for either team.

The sophomore has accumulated 10.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles through six games. He’s responsible for more than half of Texas’ 19 sacks this season and has been the centerpiece of one of the nation’s most formidable defensive fronts.

Even before leaving last week’s 27-24 loss to Florida with an injury, Simmons had recorded eight tackles, four tackles for loss and the Longhorns’ only sack.

Fellow Texas edge rusher Richard Wesley has also been ruled out.

Simmons’ absence could provide a significant boost for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who will be facing a Texas defense allowing just 272.5 yards and 17.8 points per game.

Texas also has questions in its backfield.

Smothers leads the Longhorns with 289 rushing yards on 65 carries, averaging 4.4 yards per attempt. He also rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns in Texas’ comeback victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State.

If Smothers cannot play, Raleek Brown could shoulder more of the workload. Brown has rushed for 265 yards and a team-high five touchdowns this season.

His potential absence comes as Ole Miss’ rushing defense appears to be improving considerably. The Rebels held Missouri to just 39 rushing yards last weekend.

Ole Miss has its own injury concerns, particularly along the offensive line.

Starting linemen Terez Davis and Brycen Sanders remain questionable for Saturday. Both have started all six games for the Rebels this season.

However, Patrick Kutas, who previously appeared on the injury report was removed entirely in the latest update.

The availability of Davis and Sanders could be especially important against a Texas defense allowing just 106.3 rushing yards per game.

Here’s the full report released Thursday night.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

CB #27 Pat Broomfield

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

OL #55 Terez Davis

OL #62 Brycen Sanders

Texas

Out

EDG #1 Colin Simmons

EDG #99 Richard Wesley

Doubtful

RB #2 Hollywood Smothers

Questionable