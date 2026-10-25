Ole Miss falls to No. 12 in updated top 25 rankings

Some things in college football can’t be predicted. Other things can.

One thing that was certain when folks in Oxford woke up Sunday morning was the Ole Miss would be ranked lower than it was before Saturday.

The Rebels lost to then-No. 19 Texas on Saturday night, 34-27, and the consequence of that result is a five spot drop to No. 12 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll to No. 12. The Rebels were one spot behind Texas and one ahead of LSU in the coaches poll.

One important note is that the season isn’t loss for Ole Miss. All of its goals are still realistically achievable. But a lot of them will need the Rebels to upset No. 3 Georgia in two weeks.

Beat Auburn next week, then the Bulldogs in Oxford and Ole Miss is right back in the mix of SEC teams vying for a playoff spot and a spot in what’s likely going to be the last SEC championship game.

It won’t be easy, but nothing ever is in college football.

Here’s the new batch of rankings released Sunday afternoon.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll

Miami (7-0) Ohio State (6-1) Georgia (6-1) Indiana (7-1) Notre Dame (6-1) Utah (7-0) UCLA (7-0) BYU (6-1) Kentucky (7-1) Alabama (6-2) Texas (5-2) Ole Miss (5-2) Texas Tech (6-1) Wake Forest (6-1) LSU (6-2) Tennessee (6-2) Florida (5-2) Houston (6-2) SMU (6-1) Boise State (6-1) Northwestern (6-1) Arizona (6-1) Missouri (5-2) Oklahoma State (5-2) Wisconsin (5-2)

Others receiving votes: Iowa 76, New Mexico 41, Cincinnati 11, Oregon State 10, South Carolina 8, Minnesota 7, USC 7, UTSA 1, Virginia Tech 1

US LBM Coaches Poll

Miami (FL) Hurricanes (7-0) Ohio State Buckeyes (6-1) Georgia Bulldogs (6-1) Indiana Hoosiers (7-1) Utah Utes (7-0) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1) UCLA Bruins (7-0) Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) BYU Cougars (6-1) Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) Texas Longhorns (5-2) Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) LSU Tigers (6-2) Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1) SMU Mustangs (6-1) Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) Houston Cougars (6-2) Florida Gators (5-2) Arizona Wildcats (6-1) Boise State Broncos (6-1) Missouri Tigers (5-2) Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) USC Trojans (6-2)

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1;