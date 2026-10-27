The Ole Miss defense can cook. Pete Golding wants the same meal every Saturday.

There’s a reason restaurants don’t earn Michelin stars just because a chef makes one incredible meal.

Sure, the food has to be great. The ingredients, flavors and preparation all matter. But one of the biggest factors separating good restaurants from truly great ones is consistency.

It doesn’t matter if a restaurant serves 50 people or 500. The expectation is that every dish, on every visit, meets the same high standard.

Turns out, that same principle applies to college football defenses.

Ole Miss has shown it can play some pretty great defense this season. The problem is that nobody really knows which version of the Rebels’ defense is going to show up from one Saturday to the next.

And head coach Pete Golding is getting tired of that.

“I think it’s been very inconsistent,” Golding said Monday. “I think it’s been hit or miss, kind of like we’ve talked about. There’s been drives, there’s been games that we played extremely well and it’s what I thought it would be.”

There’s certainly evidence supporting that assessment.

Two weeks ago, Ole Miss held Vanderbilt to 17 points in a 52-17 victory. A week later, the Rebels put together arguably their best defensive performance of the season, holding Missouri to three points and just 39 rushing yards.

Remember, that Missouri game came after Ole Miss had struggled for much of the season to stop anybody from running the football.

For two consecutive weeks, it appeared the Rebels had finally figured some things out.

Then came Texas.

The Longhorns scored 24 points in the first half, finished with 419 yards of offense and rushed for 207 yards in a 34-27 victory.

To be fair, the Ole Miss defense didn’t play poorly for the entire game.

It forced three turnovers, including a strip sack that resulted in a defensive touchdown. The Rebels also shut out Texas in the third quarter and helped erase a 21-point halftime deficit.

That’s what makes the whole situation so frustrating.

Ole Miss has the talent to play elite defense. But being elite requires doing it for four quarters, not just when everything is going right.

“We’ve been talking about this a long time, the consistency in performance to be an elite team in this league,” Golding said. “And that’s something that we’ve yet to do, in my opinion, on that side of the ball consistently.”

It’s worth remembering the expectations surrounding this defense entering the season.

Defensive coordinator Bryan Brown suggested in August that this year’s group had a chance to be as good as, or perhaps better than, Ole Miss’ 2024 defense.

That’s an awfully high standard.

The 2024 Rebels allowed just 14.4 points and 80.5 rushing yards per game. They also set school records with 52 sacks and 120 tackles for loss.

That defense didn’t simply have the occasional great performance. It consistently made life miserable for opposing offenses.

The 2026 version hasn’t reached that level.

And the issue isn’t necessarily that Ole Miss is getting outschemed every week. Golding’s biggest complaint Monday was about players failing to execute things they’ve practiced repeatedly.

He specifically pointed to Texas gaining 121 rushing yards in the final 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, with missed tackles and poor leverage contributing to the problem.

“I’m not mad that we missed the tackle,” Golding said. “They’re not perfect. They’re going to miss tackles. It’s how we missed the tackle, and we didn’t miss the leverage side.”

Every defense misses tackles. Every defense occasionally gives up explosive plays. The difference between good and elite defenses is how often those mistakes happen and whether they can avoid them when the game is on the line.

Golding even described Sunday night’s defensive meeting as a “come-to-Jesus” moment.

“So it’s frustrating, to be honest with you, because they’re really talented,” Golding said. “But you’re not going to beat elite teams on a consistent basis by doing that when it matters.”

The good news for Ole Miss is that there’s still time to get this right.

The Rebels have Auburn coming to Oxford this Saturday, followed by Georgia and a trip to Oklahoma. There will be plenty of opportunities to prove that the performances against Vanderbilt and Missouri weren’t simply two good weeks sandwiched between disappointing ones.

But those opportunities also come with consequences. Ole Miss already has two losses, and its margin for error is getting smaller.

The Rebels don’t need to be perfect to become an elite defense.

They just need to stop making their best performances look like the exception rather than the standard.