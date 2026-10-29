Another SEC game, another crowded Ole Miss injury report

One of the biggest storylines to watch before kickoff Saturday won’t involve Auburn at all. It’ll be who Ole Miss has available.

The Rebels could be without several key contributors when they host Auburn, with offensive tackle Terez Davis and cornerback Jalyn Crawford listed as questionable.

Safety Edwin Joseph and running back Kewan Lacy have already been ruled out. Those are two big losses, but not unexpected ones.

Davis is the biggest name to monitor.

The veteran offensive tackle missed last week’s loss to Texas, and his status remains uncertain heading into the weekend. If he’s unable to play, Ole Miss will once again have to adjust along an offensive line that has spent much of the season searching for consistency and continuity. That could become even more complicated if Brycen Sanders or Connor Howes see their statuses downgraded from probable.

The secondary also enters the game with some uncertainty.

Crawford’s availability is still in question, while Joseph continues working his way back from ankle surgery.

The veteran safety has been rehabbing daily, but his recovery has taken longer than the Rebels initially hoped, keeping one of their most experienced defensive backs off the field.

Lacy will also miss Saturday’s matchup as he continues recovering from a shoulder injury.

His absence will put a larger workload on the rest of Ole Miss’ running back room as the Rebels look to establish more balance offensively against an Auburn team that has been one of the SEC’s most unpredictable groups this season.

Auburn

Out

OL #71 Tai Buster

TE #85 Hunter Herring

Questionable

WR #4 Jeremiah Koger

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

CB #34 Iverson McCoy

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

OL #55 Terez Davis

Probable