Ole Miss’ ‘no days off’ policy has an exception, but the expectations don’t

During the post-game press conference following the loss against Texas on Saturday, Ole Miss coach Pete Golding stated, “you ain’t got no more days off anymore. ”

At his weekly Monday press conference, Golding clarified that the team will of course still have Mondays off, but there needs to be a greater focus on the game.

“When you’re here within meetings, at practice, and all that, like we got to focus, we got to lock in, we got to make sure we’re doing everything that we can control,” Golding said.

Throughout the season so far, there have been many displays of inconsistencies on both offense and defense. The offense has had communication issues especially seen when on the road and the defense has struggled with its own communication and assignment issues.

Golding believes that having a “no days off” mentality is what the team needs to help with their success for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, during the players press conferences, every one of them touched on how they plan on moving forward in the season with a no days off mentality.

TE Caleb Odom

“I don’t think that there ever is a day off honestly,” Odom said.

Odom described his routine when preparing for a game. He listed off the importance of reviewing film, taking time to recover, and practicing. That the team as a whole must treat every day like there is something important to do that’ll help the team be successful moving forward for the rest of the season.

OL Delano Townsend

“Taking everyday step by step,” Townsend said. “Getting better everyday.”

Townsend went on to explain that each week comes with its own set of challenges. The team’s job is to address what they need to with each practice and carry that into the next to become better for the next opponent that they face.

EDGE Blake Purchase

“Now we got to go 1-0 every day,” Purchase said.

Purchase stated that the margin for error now is so little that the Rebels must show out and win each practice in order to win on Saturdays.

It will be interesting to see how the team moves forward into the rest of the season with this established mentality.

Ole Miss’ next game is Saturday in Oxford against Auburn. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m.