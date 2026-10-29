Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ Star Who Filmed in Mississippi, Dies at 86

Sir Patrick Stewart, the celebrated British actor whose commanding voice and unforgettable performances made him a beloved figure in science fiction, film and theater, died Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at age 86.

Stewart died in Los Angeles following Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia, according to his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, the Associated Press reported.

Best known for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film franchise, Stewart enjoyed a remarkable career spanning more than six decades.

While his career took him from London’s theater stages to Hollywood, Stewart also had a connection to Mississippi through one of his most memorable film performances.

A Memorable Scene Filmed in Mississippi

In a December 2017 interview with Variety, Stewart reflected on filming Logan, the critically acclaimed superhero drama starring Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

The film presented a dramatically different version of Professor Xavier, with Stewart portraying an aging, increasingly vulnerable character who depended on Wolverine for protection.

Stewart revealed that his final shot was filmed in Mississippi, recalling himself “dying in the back of a truck at 2 in the morning somewhere in Mississippi.”

The scene was part of an emotional conclusion to his character’s story, bringing a Mississippi connection to one of the most celebrated performances of his later career.

Stewart recalled attending a screening of Logan at the Berlin Film Festival alongside Jackman and director James Mangold. As the film approached its conclusion, Stewart and Jackman became emotional, eventually holding hands through the final moments.

Stewart said the experience convinced him that the film provided a fitting farewell to Professor Xavier, although he would later return to the role. He also described the emotional screening in a 2017 interview on Good Morning America.

His Voice Was Heard in the Mississippi Delta

Stewart’s distinctive voice also reached audiences in the Mississippi Delta through Violent Universe, a planetarium presentation narrated by the actor.

Delta State University’s Wiley Planetarium in Cleveland presented the show on October 28, 2016, exactly ten years before Stewart’s death.

The program explored the powerful and sometimes destructive forces of the universe, including exploding stars, colliding worlds and dangerous asteroids.

The university continued offering the Stewart-narrated presentation in subsequent years, including a May 7, 2022, screening.

A Career That Spanned Generations

Born July 13, 1940, in Mirfield, England, Stewart began his career in theater, eventually joining the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company.

He became internationally famous in 1987 when he was cast as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation. His portrayal of the thoughtful, principled starship captain helped introduce the franchise to a new generation of television viewers.

Stewart continued playing Picard through seven seasons of television and four feature films before returning to the role in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Picard, which concluded in 2023.

In 2000, Stewart introduced another iconic character when he portrayed Professor Charles Xavier in the original X-Men film. His performances as the wheelchair-using telepath and mentor became a defining part of the franchise.

Despite his Hollywood success, Stewart remained devoted to theater throughout his life. His stage credits included Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot and Harold Pinter’s No Man’s Land, the latter two performed alongside longtime friend Sir Ian McKellen.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 for his contributions to drama.

Stewart is survived by his wife, singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell, and two children.

For generations of audiences, Stewart will be remembered as both the captain who boldly explored the stars and the professor who believed humanity could become something better.

Featured photo: Patrick Stewart speaking at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con International on July 20, 2019. Photo by Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0).