Mississippi Arts Commission awarded $77,550 to expand arts programs for older adults

From press release:

The Mississippi Arts Commission (MAC) was recently awarded $77,550 in funding through a national grant program to pilot a Creative Aging Grant for older adults in Mississippi. MAC is one of 28 state arts agencies receiving awards from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies (NASAA). With this funding, MAC will expand access to high-quality, sequential arts learning opportunities for older adults.

“MAC was selected through a competitive national grant to pilot a program targeted at supporting the health of older adults through art programming,” said David Lewis, executive director at MAC. “The Creative Aging grant allows MAC to re-grant these funds to communities throughout Mississippi that are providing vital arts programming to those who are aged 55 and over. We are honored to have the opportunity to expand our work into new areas to support Mississippians.”

MAC’s grant program will support organizations in hiring teaching artists to lead creative classes in a range of art forms for adults aged 55 and over. Non-profits, units of local government, libraries, county, and municipal agencies in Mississippi may apply for matching funds for artist fees, supplies, and other related expenses. These experiences will be hands-on, sequential, and rooted in a curriculum designed and led by professional teaching artists. Such experiences promote mental alertness, emotional fulfillment, and physical activity. They also serve to combat isolation and encourage self-expression in ways that foster dignity, joy, and community.

The Creative Aging Grant, which is administered through the CACF program, a joint initiative of the NASAA and E.A. Michelson Philanthropy, builds upon the remarkable success of previous initiatives: Leveraging State Investments in Creative Aging and States Leading Creative Aging. These vital investments have strengthened creative aging issue leadership for state arts agencies, significantly expanded arts opportunities for older adults, further integrated the arts into state aging services, and enhanced expertise in creative aging program delivery.

“E.A. Michelson Philanthropy’s investments in state arts agencies have transformed our national public infrastructure to improve the lives of older adults across America,” said NASAA President and CEO Pam Breaux. “State arts agencies are now instrumental partners in addressing the most important challenges facing aging populations, including rising health care costs. The demand and need for this work will only increase.”

Studies link Creative Aging activities to fewer doctor visits and medications, better overall health, fewer falls, greater mobility, and sharper minds in adults 55 and over. In addition, Creative Aging activities help combat loneliness and depression, among other important social and emotional benefits.

“E.A. Michelson Philanthropy is proud to partner with NASAA through our continued support of creative aging within our state and jurisdictional arts agencies,” said Ellen Michelson, founder and president. “We are delighted to see this initiative expand arts programming for older adults, supporting more classes, residencies and sustained creative opportunities that help older adults learn, grow and connect.”

Applications for MAC’s Creative Aging Grant will open February 1, 2027, and be awarded until all available funds are awarded. For information about new creative aging activities taking place in Mississippi, contact Victoria Meek at vmeek@arts.ms.gov, or visit https://arts.ms.gov/grants-for-organizations/creative-aging-grant/.

The Creative Aging Grant is made possible by a grant provided by the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies in partnership with E.A. Michelson Philanthropy and awarded by the Mississippi Arts Commission, a state agency.

For more information about NASAA’s Creative Aging, Creative Futures initiative, visit https://nasaa-arts.org/nasaa_research/creative-aging/#cacf.