Ole Miss receives encouraging offensive line injury news ahead of Auburn

Ole Miss is trending toward having its entire starting offensive line available for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Starting left tackle Terez Davis was upgraded to probable in Friday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, while center Brycen Sanders was removed entirely. Connor Howes, who has spent time at multiple positions this season, remained probable.

Davis dressed for last week’s Texas game but didn’t play. Head coach Pete Golding said the coaching staff didn’t want to risk worsening his injury.

The Rebels didn’t allow a sack without Davis, but struggled to consistently create running lanes. Sanders has also briefly left each of the past two games, making his removal from the report another encouraging development.

Cornerback Jalyn Crawford remains questionable a week after his two-interception game against Texas. He’s now Ole Miss’ only questionable player.

Perhaps most eyebrow-raising was the addition of linebacker Luke Ferrelli as probable. That designation suggests he should be available when the Rebels kick off against Auburn.

Ole Miss will still be without leading rusher Kewan Lacy, who injured his shoulder against Texas. Makhi Frazier is expected to lead the running back rotation in his absence.

Auburn also had a notable change, with wide receiver Jeremiah Koger downgraded from questionable to out.

Auburn

Out

WR #4 Jeremiah Koger

OL #71 Tai Buster

TE #85 Hunter Herring

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

CB #13 Cedrick Beavers

S #14 Edwin Joseph

S #19 MJ Preston

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

CB #34 Iverson McCoy

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

Probable