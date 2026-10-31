Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrell during game against the Louisville Cardinals
Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Luke Ferrell during game against the Louisville Cardinals in Nashville, Tenn. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss receives encouraging offensive line injury news ahead of Auburn

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss is trending toward having its entire starting offensive line available for Saturday’s game against Auburn.

Starting left tackle Terez Davis was upgraded to probable in Friday night’s updated Student-Athlete Availability Report, while center Brycen Sanders was removed entirely. Connor Howes, who has spent time at multiple positions this season, remained probable.

Davis dressed for last week’s Texas game but didn’t play. Head coach Pete Golding said the coaching staff didn’t want to risk worsening his injury.

The Rebels didn’t allow a sack without Davis, but struggled to consistently create running lanes. Sanders has also briefly left each of the past two games, making his removal from the report another encouraging development.

Cornerback Jalyn Crawford remains questionable a week after his two-interception game against Texas. He’s now Ole Miss’ only questionable player.

Perhaps most eyebrow-raising was the addition of linebacker Luke Ferrelli as probable. That designation suggests he should be available when the Rebels kick off against Auburn.

Ole Miss will still be without leading rusher Kewan Lacy, who injured his shoulder against Texas. Makhi Frazier is expected to lead the running back rotation in his absence.

Auburn also had a notable change, with wide receiver Jeremiah Koger downgraded from questionable to out.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Auburn

Out

  • WR #4 Jeremiah Koger
  • OL #71 Tai Buster
  • TE #85 Hunter Herring

Ole Miss

Out

  • RB #5 Kewan Lacy
  • WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup
  • CB #13 Cedrick Beavers
  • S #14 Edwin Joseph
  • S #19 MJ Preston
  • LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.
  • WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
  • CB #34 Iverson McCoy
  • S #46 Nascar McCoy
  • OL #71 Emanuel Faulkner

Questionable

  • CB #0 Jalyn Crawford

Probable

  • LB #12 Luke Ferrelli
  • OL #55 Terez Davis
  • OL #65 Connor Howes

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs Auburn11:45 AM
SEC Network
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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