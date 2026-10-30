Ole Miss Grad Dane Connery Returns to His Oxford Roots With ‘Back at Ole Miss’

For singer-songwriter Dane Connery, Ole Miss was more than the place he went to college. It was where he found his voice as a songwriter.

Now, just months after graduating from the University of Mississippi, Connery is looking back on his four years in Oxford with “Back at Ole Miss,” a new single set for release Friday, October 30.

The Austin, Texas, native describes his music as country and Americana built around songwriting and storytelling, with influences ranging from Keith Whitley and John Mayer to Tyler Childers and Riley Green.

Connery had played guitar for years, but he began writing songs during his senior year of high school. When he arrived at Ole Miss, he suddenly had plenty to write about.

“I graduated from Ole Miss this past May, and those were four of the best years of my life,” Connery said. “Oxford had a huge influence on my music. Whether I was walking around campus, sitting in class, or out on the Square, I was always coming up with ideas for songs.”

A song born on a football Saturday

“Back at Ole Miss” goes all the way back to Connery’s freshman year. The idea came to him while sitting at an Ole Miss football game, taking in the atmosphere and realizing how fortunate he felt to be there.

“I remember sitting at a football game, looking around and realizing how lucky I was to be at Ole Miss,” he said. “That’s when the idea for the song came to me, and I went back to my dorm room and wrote it the next day.”

At the time, Connery had no way of knowing how significant his years in Oxford would eventually become.

The song tells the story of falling in love with both a girl and a place, something Connery hopes will resonate with Ole Miss students, alumni and fans. Dane Connery’s “Back at Ole Miss” single cover.

“My friends and I have been singing this song for the last four years, and I’m excited for everyone else to finally hear it,” Connery said. “I hope when an Ole Miss student, alum, or fan hears it, it gets them excited for a football Saturday or reminds them of some of their favorite memories in that special town in Mississippi.”

Finding his voice on Oxford stages

Oxford also provided Connery with a place to grow as a performer. During his junior year, he formed the band Van Buren with friends and began playing familiar local music venues, including Proud Larry’s, The Library, Roundtable and Harrison’s.

A major milestone came when Van Buren opened for the Marcus King Band at The Lyric.

“Playing those shows helped me grow as a musician and gave me the confidence to finally start releasing the songs I’d been writing,” Connery said. Dane Connery. Photo: 613 Media.

Connery’s interest in music began as a childhood hobby in Austin. By high school, he was turning his own experiences into songs. Those early compositions are now helping form the foundation of his first album.

Connery recorded the project with producer David Percefull at yellow DOG Studios in San Marcos, Texas. Much of the material dates back to Connery’s freshman year at Ole Miss, making the album as much a look backward as it is the beginning of his professional recording career.

“As I’m starting this next chapter of my life and music career, I’m going back in time to tell stories from when it all started,” Connery said.

His debut album is planned for early 2027.

For now, Connery is continuing to perform around Austin and plans to return to Oxford for shows in the spring. Dates will be announced through his website and social media.

“Back at Ole Miss” will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and other major streaming platforms beginning October 30.

Fans can follow Connery on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube at @DaneConneryMusic, or visit DaneConneryMusic.com for music, show announcements and other updates.