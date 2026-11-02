How to watch Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball season openers Monday

The 2026-27 college basketball season has officially arrived.

Both Ole Miss men and women begin their seasons Monday against Alcorn State.

The women’s team gets things started Monday morning with its annual Kids’ Day game, where the only thing more important than a win is getting “67” on the scoreboard.

If last year’s version of this game is any indication, the local Oxford youth will be making their presence known early and often.

The men’s team will also open the season against Alcorn State. That game tips off later at night and likely won’t have the ear-piercing screams of hundreds of young children.

Here’s how you can watch both the Rebel men and women open their seasons Monday.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball

The Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State enters the season after posting a 17-14 record and earning a berth in the WNIT last year. The Lady Braves are led by seventh-year head coach Nate Kilbert and were picked fourth in the SWAC preseason poll.

Alcorn State returns nine players from last year’s roster, including senior forward Lauren Nelson, who averaged 5.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game. Nelson finished fourth on the team in scoring a season ago. Guard Chrishunti Walker is also back after averaging 4.8 points and 3.4 rebounds, giving the Lady Braves an experienced core heading into the new season.

How to watch: Alcorn State at No. 19 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#7 Desrae Kyles, C

#15 Jaida Civil, G

#22 Doneelah Washington, F

#30 Jada Richard, G

#55 Talaysia Cooper, G

Ole Miss Men’s Basketball

The Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State enters the 2026-27 season looking to improve on last year’s 9-23 record under second-year coach Jake Morton.

The Braves were picked 10th in the SWAC preseason poll and have an entirely new roster. Former All-SWAC guard Trey Thomas headlines the newcomers, along with Stetson transfer Calvin Sirmans III and 7-foot-1 center Christian Richardson.

Rebounding and defense were major weaknesses last season, and Morton hopes the additions will help address those issues. The Braves finished 7-11 in SWAC play last season.

How to watch: Alcorn State at Ole Miss

Who: Alcorn State Braves (0-0) at Ole Miss Rebels (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m., Monday

Where: SJB Pavilion, Oxford, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 6-0

Last Meeting: Ole Miss 79, Alcorn State 43 (December 29, 2025)

Last time out, Rebels: def. UAB, 92-78 (exhibition)

Last time out, Braves: n/a

Ole Miss Projected Starters