Ole Miss forces 26 turnovers in season-opening win over Alcorn State

There wasn’t much to complain about on the scoreboard Monday night at the SJB Pavilion.

Ole Miss scored 99 points, forced 26 turnovers and cruised to a 99-58 victory over Alcorn State to open the 2026-27 men’s basketball season.

That’s a pretty good way to start the year, especially for a team still trying to figure out how all its new pieces fit together.

But there’s a big difference between beating Alcorn State by 41 points in November and being ready for what awaits in SEC play.

Perhaps the most encouraging part of the season opener was how well the offense operated with so many different players getting involved.

Ole Miss finished with 25 assists on 35 made field goals, meaning more than 70% of its baskets came off assists.

That’s an encouraging number for a team with several newcomers still learning how to play together.

Budd Clark led the Rebels with 17 points and seven assists, looking comfortable running the offense. Patton Pinkins added 16 points, knocking down three of his four attempts from beyond the arc.

Santiago Trouet contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Corey Stephenson finished with 10 points, four rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Christian Brown also made the most of his opportunities, scoring a career-high 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting in just nine minutes.

That’s five players scoring in double figures, with several others finding ways to contribute.

Took it. Chased it. pic.twitter.com/2EVuUQr0Yx — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) November 3, 2026

The Rebels also dominated inside, outscoring Alcorn State 56-10 in the paint.

Again, it’s worth considering the competition before drawing too many conclusions about that particular statistic.

Ole Miss won’t have the same advantages in size, athleticism and physicality against every opponent. The Rebels will eventually face teams capable of matching them in those areas.

Still, there’s something to be said for taking advantage of the opportunities in front of you.

The defense provided plenty of those opportunities Monday.

Ole Miss forced 26 turnovers, with Pinkins and Stephenson collecting three steals apiece. The Rebels disrupted Alcorn State’s offensive rhythm and regularly turned defensive pressure into scoring chances.

That’s the kind of basketball head coach Chris Beard wants his teams playing.

But there are still questions that a 41-point victory over Alcorn State can’t answer.

How will the offense operate when the Rebels can’t consistently get into the paint? What happens when opponents are better equipped to handle the defensive pressure? And how will this group respond when games get tight?

Those aren’t necessarily criticisms of Monday’s performance. They’re simply things Ole Miss will have to figure out over the next several weeks.

For now, though, there are more reasons to be encouraged than concerned.

Ole Miss shared the basketball, got contributions throughout its lineup and played aggressive defense.

Monday’s performance wasn’t proof that Ole Miss has everything figured out.

But it was a pretty good place to start.