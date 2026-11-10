Ole Miss fined after fans throw objects on field during Georgia game

Pete Golding understands why Ole Miss fans were disappointed Saturday night.

“They showed up and they were loud,” Golding said after the game. “That was an electric atmosphere to come into, and you could tell from the very first drive. But people want to cheer for things that look the way they’re supposed to and are exciting to watch. There was nothing about that that was exciting to watch.”

The disappointment was crystal clear during Georgia’s 42-7 demolition of Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Unfortunately, some fans decided to express that disappointment by throwing objects onto the field during the second quarter.

Now, Ole Miss is paying the price. Literally.

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Ole Miss has been fined $250,000 for the incident, which temporarily delayed the game and potentially endangered players, coaches and officials.

The objects started flying after officials called defensive pass interference against Ole Miss with Georgia already leading 21-0. It was an ugly scene during an even uglier performance by the Rebels.

After the pass interference call #OleMiss fans starting throwing trash and bottles on the field. #cfb #godawgs pic.twitter.com/jVuxJJIyay — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) November 8, 2026

And here’s where things get interesting.

This isn’t the first time the SEC has fined a school $250,000 for fans throwing objects onto the field during a game against Georgia. It’s not even the first time it happened after a controversial pass interference penalty.

Remember Texas in 2024?

Longhorns fans threw bottles and other objects onto the field after a defensive pass interference penalty negated an interception against Georgia. Officials eventually reversed the call, but the SEC still fined Texas $250,000.

Apparently, Georgia games, controversial pass interference penalties and expensive fines have become quite the combination.

The SEC isn’t messing around with this issue, either.

Conference regulations allow for immediate fines and the suspension of alcohol sales privileges when cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or create game management problems.

Ole Miss avoided the latter punishment this time. The SEC announced it would not suspend alcohol sales privileges but reserved the right to do so in the future.

That’s an important distinction because $250,000 is already a pretty expensive reminder that throwing things onto a football field isn’t acceptable.

Nobody can blame Ole Miss fans for being upset about Saturday’s performance. They packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium expecting a competitive game with major College Football Playoff implications.

Instead, they watched Georgia build a 28-0 halftime lead and end the Rebels’ 16-game home winning streak.

Golding knows his team gave the fans very little to cheer about.

Ole Miss fans had every reason to be frustrated Saturday night. They just didn’t need to make that frustration cost the school another quarter of a million dollars.