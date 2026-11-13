Fireworks are set off after Ole Miss' win against Arkansas in the 2025 season. | Ole Miss Athletics
Fireworks are set off after Ole Miss' win against Arkansas in the 2025 season. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss might have to wait another day to face Oklahoma

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss’ football game against Oklahoma might be moving to Sunday after a nationwide FAA ground stop prevented the Rebels from traveling to Norman on Friday.

According to OM Spirit’s Zach Berry, Ole Miss is now planning to depart Saturday morning and play Oklahoma on Sunday. A kickoff time was not included in the reporting.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

Rebels247’s Chase Parham reported that Ole Miss never got into the air before the Federal Aviation Administration issued its nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. Parham later reported that the Rebels were not planning to leave until Saturday morning and that moving the game to Sunday was a possibility.

The FAA issued the ground stop Friday afternoon because of a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centers across the country. The order remained in place for more than four hours before the agency lifted the restrictions Friday evening.

However, the lifting of the restrictions did not change Ole Miss’ travel plans.

Berry reported before the shutdown was lifted that the Rebels would not depart Friday. Later in the evening, he reported that Ole Miss would instead travel Saturday morning and play Sunday.

Ole Miss was far from the only college football program affected by the shutdown. Texas and Tennessee were among several other teams whose travel plans were disrupted ahead of Saturday’s games.

The Southeastern Conference said Friday it was communicating with its member institutions about potential travel disruptions and would determine whether adjustments to scheduled games were necessary.

Ole Miss enters the weekend with a 6-3 record and is looking to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Georgia. The Rebels need to win their final three regular-season games to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

As of Friday night, no official announcement confirming the move to Sunday or a new kickoff time had been verified.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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