Ole Miss might have to wait another day to face Oklahoma

Ole Miss’ football game against Oklahoma might be moving to Sunday after a nationwide FAA ground stop prevented the Rebels from traveling to Norman on Friday.

According to OM Spirit’s Zach Berry, Ole Miss is now planning to depart Saturday morning and play Oklahoma on Sunday. A kickoff time was not included in the reporting.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday at 3:15 p.m. on SEC Network.

Rebels247’s Chase Parham reported that Ole Miss never got into the air before the Federal Aviation Administration issued its nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon. Parham later reported that the Rebels were not planning to leave until Saturday morning and that moving the game to Sunday was a possibility.

Ole Miss is leaving tomorrow for Norman and multiple sources expect the game to be Sunday though nothing official yet. — Chase Parham (@ChaseParham) November 14, 2026

The FAA issued the ground stop Friday afternoon because of a telecommunications outage affecting air traffic control centers across the country. The order remained in place for more than four hours before the agency lifted the restrictions Friday evening.

However, the lifting of the restrictions did not change Ole Miss’ travel plans.

Berry reported before the shutdown was lifted that the Rebels would not depart Friday. Later in the evening, he reported that Ole Miss would instead travel Saturday morning and play Sunday.

Ole Miss was far from the only college football program affected by the shutdown. Texas and Tennessee were among several other teams whose travel plans were disrupted ahead of Saturday’s games.

The Southeastern Conference said Friday it was communicating with its member institutions about potential travel disruptions and would determine whether adjustments to scheduled games were necessary.

Statement from the Southeastern Conference on FAA nationwide ground stop: pic.twitter.com/IIU4TnwMVJ — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 13, 2026

Ole Miss enters the weekend with a 6-3 record and is looking to bounce back from a 42-7 loss to Georgia. The Rebels need to win their final three regular-season games to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

As of Friday night, no official announcement confirming the move to Sunday or a new kickoff time had been verified.