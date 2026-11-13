EA College Football 27 simulation: No. 19 Ole Miss takes on Oklahoma

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss’ odds of earning a spot in the College Football Playoff are on life support.

The Rebels can’t afford another loss if it wants a spot in the 12-team playoff field and they face their toughest opponent of the season’s final quarter.

Oklahoma isn’t the dominant force it expects of itself, but still has the talent to ruin other teams’ seasons.

Will the Sooners end the Rebels’ CFP hopes? Or will the Rebels live to fight another day?

The game isn’t until Saturday, but we have a preview of what it could look like in our latest EA College Football 27 simulation.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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