Ole Miss Picked to Finish 9th in SEC: Rebel Roundup

With SEC Media Days taking place later this week in Birmingham, Ala., the conference has announced its preseason All-SEC teams and the preseason predicted order of finish.

The Rebels were predicted to finish ninth, one spot ahead of instate rival Mississippi State.

Also, for the third-straight year, Matthew Murrell was selected to a preseason team. The Memphis native was named to the All-SEC Second Team for the 2024-25 season and was joined by Grant Nelson of Alabama, Jonas Aidoo and Johnell Davis of Arkansas, and Josh Hubbard of Mississippi State.

Third Consecutive Year @mattmurrell_ has been selected to an all-conference preseason team 💪 — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) October 15, 2024

Murrell led Ole Miss for the third-straight season last year with 16.2 points per game and a 46.4 field goal percentage. He sits at 16th all-time in points scored with 1,444 points and is fifth in school history with 218 three-pointers made.

SEC Media Predicted Order Of Finish

Alabama Auburn Tennessee Arkansas Texas A&M Florida Texas Kentucky Ole Miss Mississippi State South Carolina Georgia Missouri LSU Oklahoma Vanderbilt

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at ITA Regionals (Auburn, Ala.)

Doubles:

Ava Hrastar and DJ Bennett (Auburn) def. Anaelle Leclercq-Ficher and Ludmila Kareisova (Ole Miss) 6-3. 3-6 (10-8)

Did You Notice?

Sean Pedulla and Juju Murray will join Coach Beard in Birmingham on Tuesday for #SECTip25@PedullaSean x @JSMurray10 pic.twitter.com/ByduzMXh1Y — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) October 14, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“The best advice I try to give a young quarterback is, you need to know what you’re doing. You need to know what you’re doing, because if you know where to go with the football, you can get rid of it and throw it and you won’t get hit.”

