Ole Miss Women Ranked No. 20 in AP Preseason Poll

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including men's and women's basketball teams getting ready for the season.

The 2025 AP Preseason Women’s College Basketball Top 25 Poll was released Tuesday and for the second-straight year, Ole Miss is included.

The Rebels are ranked No. 20 in the preseason poll and return eight letterwinners from last year’s team that won 12 SEC games and advanced to the NCAA tournament for a third consecutive season. The Rebels were ranked No. 12 in last season’s preseason poll, which was the first time they were ranked in the preseason poll since 1992.

Ole Miss is one of seven teams from the SEC featured in the AP Preseason Poll, joined by No. 1 South Carolina, No. 4 Texas, No. 7 LSU, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 22 Kentucky and No. 24 Alabama.

The Rebels will open the 2024-25 season October 28 at 6:30 p.m. against Christian Brothers in Oxford before taking on No. 3 USC in the 2024 Aflac Oui-Play on November 5.

AP Preseason Poll

South Carolina UConn USC Texas UCLA Notre Dame LSU Iowa State NC State Oklahoma Duke Baylor Kansas State Ohio State North Carolina West Virginia Louisville Maryland Florida State Ole Miss Creighton Kentucky Nebraska Alabama Indiana

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Ole Miss rifle is ranked No. 4 in the latest Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association poll on Tuesday after opening the season with a pair of road wins against No. 12 Akron and No. 9 Murray State. The Rebels head to Annapolis this weekend for a dual meet against No. 10 Nebraska and No. 12 Navy. The match is set to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at the Bancroft Hall Rifle Range.

Year 2 🔜 "We have really high internal optimism" – @CoachBeard pic.twitter.com/ghmVWjaQGX — Ole Miss Men’s Basketball (@OleMissMBB) October 15, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“When I showed interest in sports, my dad handled it right. I lost my dad when I was nineteen years old. Up until then, his policy on sports was that you can go out for any sport you want to – but don’t even think about quitting. If you don’t like it, you’re going to stick it out.”

We’ll Leave You With This