5 Lafayette, 3 Oxford Students Test Positive for COVID-19

The Lafayette County School District reported seven new positive COVID-19 cases last week.

Five of the seven were among students – one at Lafayette Elementary, two at Lafayette Middle School and two at the high school between Aug. 24-28.

A teacher at the lower elementary school and one staff member also tested positive.

There have been 15 cases reported from the district since Aug. 3.

The entire fourth-grade class was quarantined last week after three teachers tested positive. There were no new positive cases reported in the Upper Elementary school last week among teachers or students.

Contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in close contact (someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more) with this person has been notified.



The Oxford School District reported three positive cases this morning among high school students. Classes resumed on Aug. 24.