Harmontown Man Charged with Molesting Teen

On Dec. 4, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of County Road 514 for a report of a sexual assault.

Kevin Reick

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that a 13-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a male known by the victim.

The suspect, Kevin Reick, 36, of Harmontown, was apprehended a short time after the incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to begin an investigation.

After the investigation was concluded, Reick was formally charged with attempted sexual battery and molesting—touching a child for lustful purposes.

Reick is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond set by a Justice Court Judge.

