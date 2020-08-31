Oxford Chargers Will Clash With Grenada in First Game of the Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Chargers will return to action Friday night by travelling down I-55 to take on the Grenada Chargers in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Their preparation for the upcoming season has been anything but normal.

“Its definitely been the most unique offseason any of us have ever been apart of,” said Oxford Head coach Chris Cutcliffe. “We’ve been able to have our team back together starting June 1.”

Despite challeges in the offseason, the Chargers were still able to stay productive during summer and heading into fall camp.

“We’ve had a few good weeks of practice, and we are finally here to game week,” Cutcliffe said. “It’s something that we’ve all been waiting for months, to have an opportunity to get back on the field and play.”

Oxford steps on to the gridiron as the defending 6A State Champions after winning the crown last season in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

However, Cutcliffe’s squad will only return a total of five players that were a part of last year’s championship team.

“We have one on defense and four starters on offense,” he said.

At Friday night’s opening game, Cutcliffe wants to see his team give it their all.

“I just want to see our team execute and play well. I want to see us play with great assignments on both sides of the ball, to play with great effort,” Cutcliffe said. “… Protect the football, not have any turnovers, and the fundamental things that win football games.”