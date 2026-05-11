Two Ole Miss Recruiting Targets Put Rebels On Commitment Watch

Ole Miss is about to circle two dates on the summer calendar.

Two of the Rebels’ top 2027 targets have now announced, according to Rebels247’s Tyler Komis, when they’ll make their college decisions, setting up a busy first week of July on the recruiting front.

Running back Kylan Bobo will go first, revealing his choice on July 1.

The Tupelo standout has been everywhere this spring, with stops at Alabama, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech and Colorado, and he says his final decision will come from a group of four: Ole Miss, Colorado, Minnesota and Memphis.

His only locked‑in official visit so far is to Colorado in mid‑June, but he’s working to finalize dates with the rest of his finalists. He also had an unofficial visit to Oxford in April where he attended a spring practice.

“It was very great. Practice was great and the atmosphere was good. I talked with Pete and everything was just good. I just like how they run their program and it’s going in the right direction,” Bobo told Rebels247. “It was really what I expected because I hold Ole Miss to higher expectations. With what they’re going through right now, especially after that playoff run last year. I expect them to do big things this year.”

Location matters to him, and Ole Miss being his first offer back in 2024 still carries weight.

“(Ole Miss) being in my top-five is really a blessing because I’m from Mississippi, so it would be great to play for my hometown,” Bobo said to Komis. “It factors a lot because there’s a lot of players from Mississippi on Ole Miss. They talk to me about potentially coming there and just doing what they’re doing.”

Two days later, on July 3, cornerback Aidyn Wiggins will announce his commitment.

His recruitment has exploded since Ole Miss offered in late March, and he’s stacked up a full slate of visits leading into his decision. Rutgers, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Ole Miss are already on the books, with LSU and NC State still trying to get him on campus.

Right now, the programs standing out most are Ole Miss, Syracuse, Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.

“(Getting) The offer felt amazing,” Wiggins said of defensive assistant Marcus Woodson’s offer from Ole Miss. “My first SEC offer. Just seeing the accomplishments they had last season and how far they went in the playoff run that really stood out to me.”

Two prospects, two decisions, and both coming within 72 hours. Early July is shaping up to be a pivotal stretch for the Rebels’ 2027 class.