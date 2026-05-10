Giants’ Dart and Skattebo Head-Butt at UFC 328 — Fans React

You can take the former Ole Miss quarterback out of the SEC, but you can’t take the chaos out of the quarterback.

Jaxson Dart and New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made their way to Prudential Center in Newark on Saturday for UFC 328 and it didn’t take long before the New York Giants teammates became part of the show themselves.

When the broadcast cameras swept through the crowd and found the Giants’ young backfield duo, the two were doing what they apparently do … bumping heads.

Right there in front of everybody. At a UFC event. Because, well, of course they were.

#Giants QB Jaxson Dart and RB Cam Skattebo at #UFC328 tonight … Headbutt chemistry still elite: pic.twitter.com/tDiFGjeQZv — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 10, 2026

Two Rookies, One Very On-Brand Moment

This wasn’t exactly a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention to New York’s offseason.

Dart and Skattebo have already made it clear that their head-butting ritual isn’t a one-time thing. It’s a lifestyle.

The two revealed during the 2025 rookie minicamp that they head-butt every single morning. Saturday night in Newark was simply the latest public chapter of that tradition. Pro Football Network

Dart, the former Rebels signal-caller, was taken by the Giants with the No. 25 overall pick in last year’s draft after a standout career in Oxford.

Skattebo came off the board later, landing with New York at pick No. 105 from Arizona Statae. Despite arriving at different points in the draft, these two found each other fast — and hard.

UFC 328 in Newark was the backdrop Saturday night and the Dart-Skattebo head-butt moment became one of the more talked-about non-fight moments of the entire event.

The Internet Wasn’t Exactly Impressed

Once the clip circulated on social media, NFL fans didn’t hold back.

Some wrote that the two “got worse CTE than the fighters they’re there to watch,” while others joked that the pair “share the same three brain cells.”

The responses were pointed and plentiful, with viewers questioning whether the display read as genuine excitement or something more calculated.

It’s worth remembering that Dart’s history with contact isn’t exactly a clean slate.

The Giants urged him during the 2025 season to take less contact after he went through four concussion tests since the start of preseason.

Head-butting your running back on a Saturday night at a UFC card probably isn’t what the team’s medical staff had in mind.

Skattebo, for his part, isn’t new to this kind of attention either.

He showed up ringside at a WWE event earlier in his rookie year and had to address critics who didn’t appreciate the spectacle.

He told those who didn’t like it to “go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” explaining he was doing things outside the box while dealing with a tough recovery from a season-ending ankle injury.

A 4-13 Season Didn’t Slow Them Down

Lost in all the noise is the fact that both Dart and Skattebo had strong rookie seasons individually, even as the Giants stumbled to a 4-13 finish. Dart proved he belonged at the NFL level. Skattebo showed he could be a three-down back.

Former Rebs QB put together numbers that turned heads.

He completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 487 rushing yards and nine more scores on the ground.

That kind of dual-threat production from a first-year starter is legitimately hard to find.

Skattebo’s rookie year ended early due to injury, but reports indicate he’s recovering well and should be in contention to start in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

He returned to jogging in April and is expected to participate in preseason.

Looking Ahead for the Giants Duo

The Giants are entering 2026 with genuine optimism built around this young core.

Skattebo made it clear on locker room cleanout day that his confidence in Dart hasn’t wavered, telling reporters, “No matter who is in this building, we have our quarterback.”

That kind of buy-in between a quarterback and his running back matters.

Whether the head-butting at UFC events is your thing or not, the on-field connection between a former Ole Miss standout and his blue-collar backfield partner is real.

The Rebels developed a quarterback comfortable in uncomfortable moments and that’s exactly what New York may need heading into year two.

Saturday night in Newark was just two teammates doing what they do.

The cameras caught it. The internet reacted.

And Dart and Skattebo didn’t seem to mind one bit.