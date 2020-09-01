Donte Moncreif to Join Jets

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss receiver and free agent Donte Moncrief is signing with the New York Jets for the 2020 season, according to ESPN.

Moncrief was first selected to play football in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts.

He has also played with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers during his stint in the league.

Moncrief has played in 77 games and recorded 204 receptions for 2,561 yards with 21 touchdowns in his professional career. His best season on the gridiron came in 2015 with the Colts, with 64 catches for 733 yards and six touchdowns.

Before he can start practicing with the Jets, Moncrief must first adhere to the team’s COVID-19 protocol.