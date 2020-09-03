Thursday, September 3, 2020
A Section of County Road 102 Will Join College Hill Road

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Eleven homes recently annexed into the city of Oxford will soon have a new address.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Board of Aldermen approved renaming a part of County Road 102 to College Hill Road.

The readdressing affects 11 structures – two homes that appear vacant, an unoccupied shop, one mini-storage business (Your Extra Closet) and seven occupied homes.

City Engineer Reanna Mayoral, who lives on the annexed road, said city staff has been working on new addresses for the annexed area for “some time” and coordinated with multiple agencies in making the change.

Mayoral said the city will start with the 11 structures to ensure all possible impacts have been considered before moving forward with the remaining addresses.

“It will allow me to see firsthand what all is happening so when we come back to future readdressing, I’ll have a better idea of all that needs to happen,” she said Tuesday.

City staff has drafted a letter to notify the affected property owners and residents of the address change and to provide guidance and information on how to make the transition.

Lafayette County Positive COVID-19 Cases 8% of State’s Total

Alyssa Schnugg -
While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi being reported daily by the Mississippi State Department of Health has continued to level out, averaging about 650 new cases daily, the number of positive cases in the LOU community continues to climb.
Students and Covid-19: How Off-Campus Housing is Keeping Residents Safe

Tori Hosey -
HottyToddy Intern Dayna Drake reports from Lafayette Place Apartments—which primarily houses students—in Oxford.
Commission Chooses Magnolia Design for State Flag

Alyssa Schnugg -
On Wednesday, the Commission to Redesign the Mississippi State Flag chose the “New Magnolia” design to be on the November ballot.
Oxford Artists Spruce Up Local Bus Shelters

Alyssa Schnugg -
The city of Oxford has partnered with local artists for a new pop-up public art project entitled “The Shelter Show.”
COLUMN: Is It Time to Cancel College Football?

Adam Brown -
By Trevor TerminieIMC Student This COVID-19 pandemic is full of unknowns. When the Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled...
