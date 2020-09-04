Friday, September 4, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss Sports Offers Cardboard Cutouts for Homes Games

0
248

Even though many fans will not get to attend an Ole Miss home football game this season due to limited seating, some may still get to see their face represented in the stadium. Ole Miss Athletics is offering fans the chance to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed around the stadium through the new Home Team Initiative.

For $55, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Gillom Athletics Performance Center and the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. All proceeds will benefit the Ole Miss Athletics Scholarship fund to help athletes compete and succeed.

To be a part of history and secure one of these limited-edition cutouts, fans can purchase cutouts at cutouts.olemissgameday.com. They will then upload a high-resolution photo of themselves, a spouse, child, and/or a pet. Photos of fans will be required to feature Ole Miss attire and creativity is highly encouraged.

Commercial advertising, political logos/statements, offensive or negative comments on photos will not be approved. Ole Miss Athletics reserves the right to reject any inappropriate or non-compliant photo.

The first 500 orders will be placed in highly visible locations behind the field goal posts at The Vaught, and the remaining inventory will be placed throughout the lower bowl. Select cutouts will be visible on television broadcasts this season.

In order to make sure cutouts are in the stands by game time, fans are asked to purchase and upload by the following deadlines:

  • Football – Friday, Sept. 18 by 5 p.m. CT
  • Soccer – Monday, Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. CT
  • Volleyball – Friday, Oct. 9 by 5 p.m. CT

All submissions after the above deadlines will be in the stands for the next home game.

Select fans who purchase cutouts will also have the chance to have their cutout signed by Lane Kiffin, Matt Mott and Kayla Banwarth at the conclusion of each sport’s home season. Fans will also be able to pick up their cutouts at the end of the fall season.

Should the Rebels have the opportunity to increase stadium capacity for fans later this season, cutouts may be moved to other seats within the lower bowl of the stadium.

More details on Ole Miss’ Home Team initiative will be released in the coming weeks.

Staff Report

Previous articleMississippi Colleges, Universities Launch “Stronger Together” Initiative
Next articleRecycle Mississippi Offers Curbside Recycling in City and County

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Recycle Mississippi Offers Curbside Recycling in City and County

Alyssa Schnugg -
When COVID-19 hit and forced the city of Oxford to discontinue their curbside recycling services, the three owners of Recycle Mississippi sprang into action and offered to bring their service to Oxford residents.
Read more
Athletics

Mississippi Colleges, Universities Launch “Stronger Together” Initiative

Adam Brown -
Institutions throughout Mississippi announced the “Stronger Together” initiative on Thursday to unite the state’s athletics programs and communities in support of togetherness, diversity and equality.
Read more
Football

COLUMN: Is It Time to Cancel College Football?

Adam Brown -
By Trevor TerminieIMC Student This COVID-19 pandemic is full of unknowns. When the Big Ten and the Pac-12 canceled...
Read more
News & Views

Lafayette County Positive COVID-19 Cases 8% of State’s Total

Alyssa Schnugg -
While the number of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi being reported daily by the Mississippi State Department of Health has continued to level out, averaging about 650 new cases daily, the number of positive cases in the LOU community continues to climb.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Business

Recycle Mississippi Offers Curbside Recycling in City and County

Alyssa Schnugg -
When COVID-19 hit and forced the city of Oxford to discontinue their curbside recycling services, the three owners of Recycle Mississippi sprang into action and offered to bring their service to Oxford residents.
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Sports Offers Cardboard Cutouts for Homes Games

Adam Brown -
Even though many fans will not get to attend an Ole Miss home football game this season due to limited seating, some...
Read more
Crime Report

Oxford Man Charged With Burglary

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Lafayette County Sheriff's Department arrested an Oxford man for commercial burglary recently. According...
Read more