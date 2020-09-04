Ole Miss Sports Offers Cardboard Cutouts for Homes Games

Even though many fans will not get to attend an Ole Miss home football game this season due to limited seating, some may still get to see their face represented in the stadium. Ole Miss Athletics is offering fans the chance to purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be placed around the stadium through the new Home Team Initiative.

For $55, fans can purchase a cutout to be placed inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Gillom Athletics Performance Center and the Ole Miss Soccer Stadium. All proceeds will benefit the Ole Miss Athletics Scholarship fund to help athletes compete and succeed.

To be a part of history and secure one of these limited-edition cutouts, fans can purchase cutouts at cutouts.olemissgameday.com. They will then upload a high-resolution photo of themselves, a spouse, child, and/or a pet. Photos of fans will be required to feature Ole Miss attire and creativity is highly encouraged.

Commercial advertising, political logos/statements, offensive or negative comments on photos will not be approved. Ole Miss Athletics reserves the right to reject any inappropriate or non-compliant photo.

The first 500 orders will be placed in highly visible locations behind the field goal posts at The Vaught, and the remaining inventory will be placed throughout the lower bowl. Select cutouts will be visible on television broadcasts this season.

In order to make sure cutouts are in the stands by game time, fans are asked to purchase and upload by the following deadlines:

Football – Friday, Sept. 18 by 5 p.m. CT

Friday, Sept. 18 by 5 p.m. CT Soccer – Monday, Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. CT

Monday, Sept. 14 by 5 p.m. CT Volleyball – Friday, Oct. 9 by 5 p.m. CT

All submissions after the above deadlines will be in the stands for the next home game.

Select fans who purchase cutouts will also have the chance to have their cutout signed by Lane Kiffin, Matt Mott and Kayla Banwarth at the conclusion of each sport’s home season. Fans will also be able to pick up their cutouts at the end of the fall season.

Should the Rebels have the opportunity to increase stadium capacity for fans later this season, cutouts may be moved to other seats within the lower bowl of the stadium.

More details on Ole Miss’ Home Team initiative will be released in the coming weeks.

