Friday, September 4, 2020
Ole Miss Wideouts Look for Outstanding Season

0
345
Elijah Moore scampers to the end zone. Photo by Walter Lyle.

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss has recently become known for the talent it has produced at the wide receiver position. This season, the group wants to continue this trend on the field. After practice on Friday, sophomore Jonathan Mingo and junior Elijah Moore met with the media to talk about how the practice is heading into the season.

Moore has blocked out all the distractions from how last season ended. 

“I have flipped the page and got a new coach,” Moore said. “That was a blessing. I just try to be positive and leave the past in the past and become a better player overall. Just learn from all my lessons.”

Moore is the elder statesman in the wideouts group and likes to draw from what he’s learned from past teammates. 

“Freshman year I remember coming in and having the big dogs in front of me (AJ Brown and DK Metcalf),” Moore said. I just learned as much as I can, soaking it all in, basically everything that they had taught me. How to be a better leader and just play fast, the small things here and there.”

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said that the offensive system is a lot different from what was seen last season.

“. . . It is more opened up so the running backs and the receivers can eat,” Mingo said. 

“The offense lets us be the players that we know that we are and allows us to tap into what we are good at,” Moore added. “I feel like (coach Jeff Lebby) puts us in the best position to be us.”

With the season opener right around the corner, the wideouts are practicing with quarterbacks Matt Corral and John Rhys Plumlee sharing reps. 

Mingo said that both quarterbacks have shown a lot of improvement.

“This season, both of them have been doing better at reading the defense. Both of them are competing,” Mingo said.

