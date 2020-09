The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on College Hill Road Friday after receiving a report of shots being fired.

When deputies arrived at about 12:15 p.m., they discovered one person had been killed.

A person of interest has been taken into custody at this time.

According to Maj. Alan Wilburn, the incident appears to be a “domestic situation.” The Sheriff’s Department is not releasing names or the address of the incident while the investigation is ongoing.

Staff report