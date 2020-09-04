School Is Back in Session: King Twin Tutoring Goes Virtual

By Alyssa Schnugg





Twins Kat and Margaret King have started a virtual tutoring service. Photo via Facebook/KingTwinTutoring

Twin sisters Kat and Margaret King like to do things together, whether it’s singing rap music or writing books. Now, the two women are offering to share their knowledge with Oxford’s youth through a new tutoring business.

King Twin Tutoring offers mostly virtual tutoring for a variety of subjects to any student, ranging from elementary school to college-level material. Limited face-to-face tutoring services are also available.

The business opened last week, and the twins are already busy.

“Many of our tutors began tutoring sessions the first week of the fall session, and Kat is already tutoring math students several hours each day,” Margaret King said.

King Twin Tutoring has about 22 tutors available and is reaching out to other SEC universities to offer their services. The tutors offer expertise in an array of subjects—high school and college accounting, business finance, economics, marketing, journalism, English composition/editing, literature, physics, chemistry, biology, coding, elementary reading comprehension and standardized test prep. They also offer help with math courses at the elementary, high school or college level, in addition to engineering.

All tutoring sessions can be booked online at kingtwintutoring.com.

Once COVID-19 began to force businesses to close their storefronts and offices, the King twins quickly realized they needed a virtual option to continue helping students.

“With many schools going to all online/distanced learning classes, it was more difficult for students to learn the lessons, so our objective was to bridge that gap,” Kat King said. “ We decided to start King Twin Tutoring and offer mostly virtual (FaceTime/Zoom) and some face-to-face tutoring—masked of course.”

Kat has taught public education in Mississippi for 45 years – grades 7 through college, including 28 years at the community college level and seven years as an adjunct instructor at the University of Mississippi. She has tutored students in a long list of subjects and has a B.A.E. in mathematics, an M.A.E. in guidance and counseling and an M.S. in mathematics, all from the University of Mississippi.

Margaret has been tutoring a wide variety of subjects for 15 years. She holds a B.A.E in Secondary Education, also from UM.

“Kat’s the real math guru, though,” Margaret said. “And now I’m the business manager for King Twin Tutoring.”

King Twin Tutoring is also looking for more tutors to help their clients. Kat said while tutoring is a serious business, there’s no reason not to have a bit of fun once awhile.

We like to have fun no matter what we’re doing,” she said. “Most students are amazed to find out we are authors, songwriters, entertainers and rappers. We usually blow them away with the rapping part. But then we quickly get down to the business of tutoring. We want every minute to count.”

Once a tutoring session is finished, the tutor texts a picture of the notes to the student so they can look back on them.

“We strive to provide excellent tutoring to help students overcome academic challenges and empower them to achieve success,” Kat said.

For more information, call 662-222-1995 or visit kingtwintutoring.com.