Husband Accused of Murdering Wife Will Remain In Jail

The Oxford man arrested for shooting and killing his wife Friday has been officially charged with murder.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Sherard Ward, 33, of Oxford was charged with the murder of Marisha Golden Ward and arraigned before a Justice Court judge Tuesday morning.

His bond was set at $1 million; however, Ward was out on bond when he allegedly committed the murder. Therefore, his original bond was revoked. He remains at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Two days prior to the shooting, Ward was arrested and charged with voyeurism-peeping Tom and released on a $5,000 bond.

According to Maj. Alan Wilburn, the two crimes are not releated and that Ward’s wife was not the victim in the “peeping Tom” complaint.

The case will be presented to a Lafayette County grand jury in February 2021.

Staff report