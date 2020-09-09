Thursday, September 10, 2020
News & ViewsGovernmentHeadlinesNews Briefs

Lafayette County Approves Budget With No Raise in Taxes

0
267

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County residents will not see a rise in their property taxes next year.

On Tuesday, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 fiscal year budget.

The budget includes $31.5 million in revenues from property taxes and $8,656,281 will go to the county school district, which is raised through a separate 69.37 millage.

The fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

There were no comments made from the board or the public before the supervisors voted unanimously to approve the budget Tuesday morning.

The county’s millage rate, 36.98, is not going up this year. It has remained the same since it was raised from 35.76 in 2017 to 36.98 in 2018.

The budget also includes a $100 a month raise for all full-time employees.

Most of the county’s revenue, 60.3% comes from ad valorem taxes. About 18.6% comes from fines, license and other revenues, about 11.1% comes from charges for services like solid waste, and about 9.6% comes from the state and .02% comes from federal grants.

Public safety takes up a majority of expenses with 35% devoted to protecting the county and includes the sheriff’s and fire departments, while 31% of the budget is spent on Public Works, which includes roads and solid waste. About 18% is for county government services, 2% is used for capital projects and 5% is used for the courts.

Debt service takes up 5% and 4% goes to health, welfare and economic development.

Previous articleOxford Bicycle Company Shifting Gears Amid Global Bike Shortage

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Oxford Bicycle Company Shifting Gears Amid Global Bike Shortage

Hotty Toddy Intern -
Oxford Bicycle Company has been in business since 1990, but Smith says he has never been as busy as when the bicycle boom started several months ago.
Read more
Headlines

Oxford Restaurants Granted Extra Hour on Gameday Weekends

Alyssa Schnugg -
Restaurants in Oxford will be able to stay open until 11 p.m. on home football game weekends.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Expands Into Memphis, Chattanooga

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour will start its fall 2020 season with more listeners than ever.
Read more
Crime Report

Husband Accused of Murdering Wife Will Remain In Jail

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford man arrested for shooting and killing his wife Friday has been officially charged with murder.
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

A.J. Finley Returns to Practice After Recovering From COVID-19

Adam Brown -
This year's training camp was by no means easy for Finley, who missed practice time due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Read more
Sports

Ole Miss Volleyball Schedule is Revealed

Adam Brown -
Following the Southeastern Conference’s announcement in late August regarding new start dates and formats for fall sports, the league has unveiled an...
Read more
Government

Lafayette County Approves Budget With No Raise in Taxes

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents will not see a rise in their property taxes next year.
Read more