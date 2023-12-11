‘Rising Tides, Rising Temperatures’ Student Series Will Tell the Stories of Mississippians Affected by Climate Change

Few topics are as important and as polarizing as the issue of climate change. One reason is that the Earth’s climate has changed many times in its multi-billion-year existence.

That fact leads some people to assume that addressing climate change is beyond our control. Others, including many scientists, say we can slow the rate of global warming if we reduce some human activities, such as burning fossil fuels or cutting down too many trees.

As part of a year-long reporting project, students from the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State University are exploring what we know and what we don’t know about the impact of climate change in our state.

We’re documenting the work of activists, public officials, businesses and scientists who are trying to ensure that the state is aware and prepared for what might happen as the planet gets increasingly warmer.

We’re telling the stories of people around the state who are directly affected by climate change.

The project is a collaboration involving the University of Mississippi School of Journalism and New Media, The Daily Mississippian and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College, in cooperation with Mississippi State’s Department of Communication and The Reflector.

“Rising Tides, Rising Temperatures” will seek to bring to light both the opportunities and the challenges surrounding climate change in Mississippi.

As you read through the articles and watch the videos online, we hope you will come away with a better understanding of climate change and its impact on our state and its people, as well as an appreciation for the hard work of these talented student journalists.