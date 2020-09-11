Hometown Rivals Are Ready to Clash in Cross Town Classic

By Adam Brown

Oxford Chargers helmet / Photo by Adam Brown

The Oxford Chargers and the Lafayette Commodores will meet on the gridiron in the annual Cross Town Classic this evening at Bobby Holcomb Field on the campus of Oxford Middle School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Both the Chargers and the Commodores enter the contest undefeated at 1-0 on the young season. Lafayette defeated Horn Lake 21-6 while Oxford defended its state championship title 37-20 over Grenada.

The Commodores played strong in all three phases of the game last week at Horn Lake.

“I was really pleased with our effort last week,” Head Coach Michael Fair said. “… I thought we excited at a fairly high-level times, which was very encouraging to see. Pleased with our coaches and how they had our team prepared to only have one pre-snap penalty and no turnovers.”

Chargers head coach Chris Cutliffe said Oxford put some good things on film against Grenada, and that the mistakes made by the team’s defense are easily corrected.

“We gave up a few to many big plays, just missed tackles and some misalignments. Things like that are correctable,” Cutcliffe said. “I saw us do a great job of playing really hard, chase the football and do the things that we are looking for like forcing takeaways.

In the Cross Town Classic, the rivalry and emotion of the game run deep between these two schools from the same community. In years prior to COVID-19, this game has always been guaranteed to fill the stands with blue and gold on one side, and red and gold on the other.

“It’s going to be a different atmosphere for sure with so many less people there than we’re used to for this game,” Cutcliffe said.

“I think once we get out on the field, I think everything is going to feel normal,” Fair said. “It’s going to be a different atmosphere. I think it’ll be different for people that’s in the stands or the lack of attendance. It is usually always packed. I think it will be different for those attending the game. But I think the guys that are going to play the game and once the whistle blows, everything just goes back to normal.”

Fans that want to watch this game and are not able to attend can watch the live stream broadcast on NFHSNetwork.