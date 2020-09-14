Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Zero Ole Miss Players Test Positive for COVID-19

By Adam Brown
Sports Editor
adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

With the season opener against Florida right around the corner, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is attempting to get his team back to full health.

Kiffin stated in a press conference Monday that no players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of tests conducted on the football team.

“For the first time we had zero positives,” Kiffin said. “Give a lot of credit to the kids for that in a time in which a lot of kids are getting it. Our (players) need to continue to do a good job with that.”

“We only have a couple in quarantine left,” he said. “I think we’re almost all the way back.”

Having players in quarantine has been a major challenge to Kiffin and his staff as they have attempted to get the team ready for the upcoming season in the midst of a pandemic.

“I think they’ve worked really hard, and I still feel like we’re a long ways away from playing,” Kiffin said. “I think that’s probably because we are new and didn’t have spring.”

Both the defense and the offense managed to shine over the weekend at Saturday’s scrimmage game.

“Guys played about 50 snaps each,” Kiffin said. “The defense had four turnovers on the day, and a big day on both sides, and a lot of explosive plays on offense. The quarterbacks had turned the ball over.”

Ole Miss is waiting to hear if junior defensive back Otis Reese and senior defensive back Deane Leonard will be eligible to be a part of the Landshark defense for the season after transferring into the program.

“Otis, we have not heard anything on still,” Kiffin said. “Deane, the NCAA said yes, so now it is up to the SEC. So we’re waiting on that.”

The team will continue to prepare for the first game of the season with a “mock game” this Saturday.

Arts & Entertainment

Lawrence Wells: Willie Morris and The Ole Miss Magazine

Tori Hosey -
This is an excerpt from Lawrence Well's new book "In Faulkner's Shadow: A Memoir" (University Press of Mississippi, Fall 2020), available for purchase as of September 15, 2020.
Soccer

Ole Miss Announces Capacity for Soccer

Adam Brown -
On Monday, the athletic department announced seating capacity for every home match will be limited to no more than 25% based on the current state executive order.
Football

Redshirt Jakorey Hawkins Hopes For Bigger Role This Season

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss redshirt sophomore defensive back Jakorey Hawkins has used fall practices to show the coaching staff that he is ready for the 2020 season.
Business

Development Continues in Oxford’s Planned Neighborhoods

Alyssa Schnugg -
The Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plans for several on-going developments Monday, including a new commercial building in Oxford Commons.
