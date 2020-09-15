Development Continues in Oxford’s Planned Neighborhoods

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Planning Commission approved the site plans for several on-going developments Monday, including a new commercial building in Oxford Commons.

“The Commons,” will be located on 16 acres inside Oxford Commons, east of the Malco Oxford Commons theater, on the north side of Sisk Avenue. The first phase will consist of two, mixed-use, two-story commercial buildings.

The top floor of each building will consist of professional office use while the lower levels will be used as retail space.

Rendering of The Commons, provided by the city of Oxford.

The plan includes 225 parking spaces even though only 96 are required. The overage will be used in a future phase of the development that will consist of two restaurants with tavern space and an outdoor area.

Part of the site plan also includes relocating an existing detention pond to the northwest corner of the property and relocating existing storm pipes to this new pond location.

Commissioner JR Rigby asked for clarification on the detention pond.

“We’re going to fill in a pond that exists that’s pretty deep and vegetated to create another pond?” Rigby asked engineer Paul Koshenina.

Koshenina said the original pond has been there for more than 15 years since Oxford Commons has started to be developed.

“It’s sort of become an eyesore and a mess,” Koshenina said. “We talked for years about trying to reconfigure that so the pond is in a less visible and less prominent location.”

The commission also approved the site plan for “The Cottages at Oxford Farms,” a 108-unit development that will be owned through a common interest development mechanism, similar to a condominium development. The development will have duplexes, attached townhomes and detached units. All the units will consist of three bedrooms, except for six which will be one-bedroom units.

This property is located north of Oxford Way at the Farmview Road intersection.

A clubhouse and pool are proposed amenities for the development.

“The Cottages” is one of several developments that are part of Oxford Farms development that began in 2013, after Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi announced it would be building a new hospital in the area.

Also approved Monday was the site plan for 11 single-family homes in The Lamar development located west of North Lamar Boulevard. The Lamar is a multi-phase traditional neighborhood development that gained approval three years ago and is expected to take several years to complete.