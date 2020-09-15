UM Named A ‘Great College to Work For’ 12 Years in a Row

The University of Mississippi has been named a “Great College to Work For” campus for the 12th year in a row.

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest workplace-recognition programs in the country and recognizes institutions across the country that receive top ratings from employees regarding workplace practices and policies. Ole Miss is among the 54 four-year institutions selected nationwide out of 221 institutions surveyed.

The results, which were released Monday (September 14) in a special insert of The Chronicle of Higher Education recognized Ole Miss in five categories. The university has been recognized in 12 of the 13 years the award has existed.

“Being recognized as a ‘Great College to Work For’ 12 years running is a distinction we can all celebrate together because our culture is built by the countless individuals who go the extra mile and contribute to who we are as a caring community,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “This accomplishment also reflects our strong commitment to fostering a supportive home for our faculty and staff.”

UM was recognized in the following categories:

Employees’ job satisfaction

Work-life balance for employees

Professional/career development programs

Supervisor/department chair relationships

Tenure and clarity process for faculty

“The recognition is a tremendous honor that was earned through teamwork and dedication to the mission of preparing the next generation of leaders,” Boyce said. “I’m grateful for the tremendous time and talent that our faculty and staff dedicate to our mission day in and day out.”

Noel Wilkin, UM provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, said that the long-standing, consistent recognition for the university is a reflection of its faculty and staff’s commitment to fostering a rewarding work environment.

“It is a testament to the outstanding people who develop and administer our policies, implement our practices and provide development opportunities that affect so many aspects of our work and lives,” Wilkin said. “Colleagues affect so much of how we experience the workplace, and it is clear that their contributions also help to make this a ‘Great College to Work For.'”

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional questionnaire that captured employment data and workplace policies from each institution, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was employee feedback.

ModernThink, a strategic human capital consulting firm, administered the survey and analyzed the results.

For more information and to view all the survey results, visit the Great College Program website at https://greatcollegesprogram.com/.

Staff Report